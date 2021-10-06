YCDC receives economic development award from international council

“These VR presentations are a powerful fusion of CAD drawings, animation, drone photography, traditional video production and web technology. They showcase the potential of a 34-acre industrial site through thoroughly envisioned master site plan options, as well as providing an immersive tour of the area. Busy site selectors can now fully explore the site and fully experience the region at their convenience, from the comfort of their own offices. The express intent is to sell that specific industrial site. The overarching intent is to garner attention and promote York County’s progressiveness to current corporate headquarters on a level that will attract new businesses, create new jobs, and make the local economy more robust than ever before.”

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life. We're incredibly honored to recognize the outstanding organizations that received this year's excellence awards. This year, more than ever, has presented opportunities to innovate, impact, and progress the cities, neighborhoods, and communities around us. Each of this year's recipients represents the best of the economic development profession and exemplifies the ingenuity for fellow economic developers to aspire to in the years to come.”