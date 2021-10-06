YCDC receives economic development award from international council

Washington, D.C. – The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) has received an Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council.
The YCDC was awarded with a “silver ranking” for its project considered in the category of multimedia/video promotion.
The award was presented Tuesday at an awards ceremony during the IEDC annual conference in Washington, D.C.
YCDC’s project was entitled “York NE Industrial 34 Acre Site Specific” and it earned a silver ranking.
IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognizes the world's best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year's most influential leaders. Twenty-five award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.
“This VR presentation and companion fly-over video has helped York County stand out from comparable communities,” representatives of the IEDC said in a press release. “Because of the attention it has garnered, along with overwhelmingly positive feedback from site selectors and businesses, the board is enthusiastic about making similar presentations in the future as the budget allows. The VR videos have had an unexpected positive impact on local morale and participation. York County is gaining a reputation as a progressive place that is willing to explore and utilize new technology. YCDC reports that 2,477 visitors in CoStar and Loopnet viewed the site last year.
“These VR presentations are a powerful fusion of CAD drawings, animation, drone photography, traditional video production and web technology. They showcase the potential of a 34-acre industrial site through thoroughly envisioned master site plan options, as well as providing an immersive tour of the area. Busy site selectors can now fully explore the site and fully experience the region at their convenience, from the comfort of their own offices. The express intent is to sell that specific industrial site. The overarching intent is to garner attention and promote York County’s progressiveness to current corporate headquarters on a level that will attract new businesses, create new jobs, and make the local economy more robust than ever before.”
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life. We're incredibly honored to recognize the outstanding organizations that received this year's excellence awards. This year, more than ever, has presented opportunities to innovate, impact, and progress the cities, neighborhoods, and communities around us. Each of this year's recipients represents the best of the economic development profession and exemplifies the ingenuity for fellow economic developers to aspire to in the years to come.”
Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director said, “I am incredibly honored YCDC received this award. I have to say thank you to the board of directors, who have been very supportive in innovative and technology as we work to promote York County. A thank you also goes out to Golden Shovel and Olson’s for partnering with YCDC for the creating of the virtual spec building and videos.”