YCDC launches community leadership program

YORK – The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) is organizing the 17-County Leadership Program starting in 2021. Up to 17 individuals will complete the program, which will run through May 2021.

Applications will be released on Oct. 5 and applications will be due November 23.

YCDC officials said they would like to thank the following sponsors that have helped to make this happen: Black Hills Energy, Central Valley Ag, Cornerstone Bank, Henderson State Bank, York General and York State Bank.

Participants will meet for three four-hour sessions as a group to improve their leadership skills and connect with other rising leaders in the county. Participants will also be involved in three one-on-one leadership coaching calls to evaluate their strengths in the workplace and community and complete a 360-degree leadership evaluation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Developing leaders is a key to the future success of our county, so we are being proactive to provide a program dedicated to this. We know improved leadership will make our local businesses stronger and provide for the leadership in the county to keep moving forward.” said Derek Dauel, development coordinator.