YCDC launches community leadership program

YORK – The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) is organizing the 17-County Leadership Program starting in 2021. Up to 17 individuals will complete the program, which will run through May 2021.
Applications will be released on Oct. 5 and applications will be due November 23.
YCDC officials said they would like to thank the following sponsors that have helped to make this happen: Black Hills Energy, Central Valley Ag, Cornerstone Bank, Henderson State Bank, York General and York State Bank.
Participants will meet for three four-hour sessions as a group to improve their leadership skills and connect with other rising leaders in the county. Participants will also be involved in three one-on-one leadership coaching calls to evaluate their strengths in the workplace and community and complete a 360-degree leadership evaluation.
“Developing leaders is a key to the future success of our county, so we are being proactive to provide a program dedicated to this. We know improved leadership will make our local businesses stronger and provide for the leadership in the county to keep moving forward.” said Derek Dauel, development coordinator.
Leadership development will be completed through projects in class, based on material from The Leadership Challenge by James Kouzes and Barry Posner. Major topics covered will include modeling the way, inspiring a shared vision, challenging the process, enabling others to act, and encouraging the heart. In addition to the classroom activities, individuals will also participate in three one on one coaching sessions around strengths and improving leadership skills based on their individual survey feedback.
The program involves presentation of new material, class interaction, and time for reflection. “To learn leadership, it is important to learn new information as an individual, but also have the support of a cohort as you grow.” said Andy Long, President of Cultivate Rural Leaders, who will facilitate the program. Long went on to say, “The amazing thing I see from this program is how individuals grow in their own leadership for their organization and at the same time develop meaningful relationships with other leaders for future partnerships and that make rural Nebraska work.”
Long is has served in leadership roles in education, communities, and with Gallup and has been engaged in leadership training throughout Nebraska. Along with serving as president of Cultivate Rural Leaders, he is also the Executive Director of McCook Economic Development Corporation.
YCDC is recruiting individuals to participate in the program and businesses to sponsor employees to attend. If someone is interested or has questions, they should contact Derek Dauel at ddauel@yorkdevco.com or 402.362.3333.
