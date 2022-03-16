YCDC Impact Award Winner -- Madonna Mogul

Madonna Mogul is being recognized for her tireless work to promote and support the community of York, with nominators saying she “embodies the spirit of the York County Impact Award.”

Mogul has been the executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce since 2015. Prior to that, she was the administrative assistant at the Chamber for five years. She is also a volunteer for the Special Olympics and the Salvation Army. She also serves as a board member for the York County Health Coalition.

Co-workers said, “We witness the hours she spends working with and for the community she serves. No matter who walks through the door, she will greet them with a smile and help them with whatever they need. If she can’t help them, she will guide them to someone who can.

“Behind the scenes, she is continually striving to look for ways to improve upon how to promote York businesses, organizations and serve the community. The York Ag Expo is an example of her vision, planning, coordination and execution of a successful event that continues to draw vendors and visitors to York.”

Also said of Mogul during the nomination process: “The Towers of York public art display and auction held in 2016 was an enormous effort coordinated by Madonna which reflected her ability to bring many organizations and volunteers together for a common cause. People who have worked with Madonna will tell you that no job is beneath her or too big for her. No matter the event, she will be the person working from beginning to end and helping everyone in between.”

Another noted, “Chamber of Commerce events are often held on weekends and evenings, but this doesn’t deter her from showing up on Monday morning, ready for a new week.”

Mogul has played a crucial role in York’s Downtown Revitalization Program and that was one of the reasons she was chosen for this prestigious award.

“Recently, York was awarded $435,000 for its third phase of the program,” nominators said. “The previous two phases resulted in $1.4 million in historic restorations and renovations in many downtown buildings. From the beginning, Madonna rolled up her sleeves and willingly coordinated with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), the City of York and business/property owners. In her role in assisting business owners with this project, she would make phone calls, attend meetings, and spend her personal time helping fill out forms and walk business owners through the process. Her efforts from the beginning helped make this cooperative effort successful in York.”

Tom Bliss, SENDD director, said, “The city has done an amazing job with the downtown revitalization project and I use York as an example all the time, regarding this program, again and again.”

A lot of the credit for that success is attributed to Mogul.

“Anyone who has worked with or served with Madonna in any capacity will tell you she is the hardest worker we know,” supporters said further. “The past two years have found her being inventive with new ways to support businesses and engage the community. Her commitment to York is evidenced through her availability at all hours to anyone who asks for help. When asked, she helped coordinate the 2020 Senior downtown banners; she helped coordinate and volunteered her time to work the drive-in movies held during the summer of 2020; she helped organize volunteers and spent time each week transporting participants to and from the parking lot for the vaccination clinics held this past year; she assisted organizers with the Peyton Parker Lane Playground golf tournament; and she continues to volunteer her time and talents to organizations in York. For a person who does not seek compensation or acknowledgement for all that she does and who always thanks us for our time at events, this award is well deserved. This award allows all of us to publicly say, ‘Thank you, you are appreciated.’”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.