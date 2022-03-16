YCDC Impact Award Winner -- Dr. Miles Berg

Dr. Miles Berg, who grew up in the York area and later returned to establish a dental practice in his hometown, has been honored this year with a York County Impact Award.

He graduated from York High School in 2005. He then completed his undergraduate program at Wayne State College and graduated from the UNMC College of Dentistry in 2012. That was followed by an advanced education residency at the University of Oklahoma, during which he concentrated on oral surgery and dental implants.

He began work with Dr. Perry Rosenau, in York, in 2014, and is now a partner in York Dental Associates.

The business was named the recipient of the 2019 York Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Small Business Award.

Those who nominated Dr. Berg for the Impact Award said, “Dr. Berg is a positive, successful professional and business person. He is involved in the community and always is making a huge positive impact on people. He and Dr. Rosenau have a very successful dentistry office in York. They offer the best quality care for the communities they serve. York Dental Association provides a great culture for all their employees and it is a great place to work.”

Dr. Berg gives back to the community in a number of ways – one being his work with young people.

He has provided hundreds upon hundreds of free dental screenings and exams for kids at York Elementary School.

He also volunteered for the Special Smiles Clinic during a past National Special Olympics held in Lincoln.

Dr. Berg has also participated/partnered with York High School in the York Students Exploring Healthcare Careers program, which is designed to help students, who are interested in the healthcare field, sort through the many career options wrapped into the industry. A number of teenagers have shadowed him, which has proven very beneficial in their choosing careers in the dental field.

Dr. Berg is a member of the York General Hospital Board of Directors and he is a member of the York Rotary Club.

