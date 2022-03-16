YCDC Impact Award Winner -- Charlie Hoffman

A lifelong York resident, Charlie Hoffman is honored with this year’s York County Impact Award in recognition of his commitment to the business community, youth activities and the county fair.

Hoffman has been the owner of Penner’s Tire and Auto, Inc., since January 1, 2021 – a family business at which he’s been employed since July 9, 1999.

He was born and raised in York. When he was in school, he was involved in wrestling and football; those experiences he carried into his adulthood and has been a mentor with the local youth wrestling program, helping to expose many youngsters to the sport. That has also allowed him to show young people the value in hard work and striving to be their best. It has also been an avenue to show the value in sportsmanship and determination.

Hoffman’s dedication to youth is also exemplified in his participation with the York High School work study program. He has worked with teenagers, at his business, helping them learn the trade under his supervision and that of all the workers at Penner’s. The program helps high school students learn more about the field in which they are inclined, giving them a head start as they enter college and the work field.

Hoffman has also been a member of the York County Fair Board and has worked in that capacity to bring entertainment to many through all the activities the fair has to offer. Those avenues of entertainment also included his creation and organization of the Cruise Night Car Show at the county fair.

Those who nominated him also recognized his membership on the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School Board of Education.

Hoffman, although already a very busy man, has also been a member of the York Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and he has served on the York Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Nominators said, “He truly enjoys interacting with people at work and makes lasting relationships with all he helps. York is the place he has chosen to raise his children as he was raised here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.