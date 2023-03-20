YORK – The York County Development Corporation held its annual banquet this past week, celebrating successes in the past year and recognizing the 2023 Impact Award winners.

This year’s winners of the YCDC award were Jim Green, Mitch Bartholomew and Sue Crawford.

The intent of the award is to recognize those who truly have made an impact on the greater York County area, those who are making a difference every day.

As said by Lisa Hurley, director of the YCDC, “collaboration, partnership and passionate individuals allow us to tell York County’s story in a personal way. Telling how York County’s residents dive into challenges and opportunities they see, and are willing to support each other, is very powerful. As businesses and YCDC work to recruit, retain and develop talent, while growing our employment opportunities, the overall feel and vibrancy of the county is vital. The Impact Award helps showcase ‘Why York County.’”

Green was recognized for his many years of serving his hometown of McCool Junction.

Green graduated from McCool Junction High School. After he served in the United States Coast Guard, he returned to the McCool area and has since dedicated nearly 30 years investing an incredible amount of time, pride, effort, dedication and service to the Village of McCool Junction and York County.

Green has spent 28 years as the Village of McCool Junction Street and Utility Supervisor, as well as the village’s zoning administrator.

He is also a longtime member of the McCool Volunteer fire and Rescue Department, the American Legion, the McCool Investment Club, the board for the McCool Community Improvement Foundation and is on the board of directors (representing McCool) of the York County Development Corporation.

His support for the McCool Public School District has been unwavering for decades – for all his work and support, he was made a recent recipient of the prestigious McCool Public School Legacy Award.

Green has been an instrumental player in the development of new housing areas/projects in his town and he has worked tirelessly to promote the community for economic growth.

Those who nominated him said, “He is always the first to show up and help, never expecting recognition or thanks. He is responsible for a multitude of community improvement projects including parks and subdivisions. He has assisted in countless funerals providing military rites on behalf of the American Legion. Besides all the time he’s spent serving the fire/rescue department, Legion and local investment clubs, he has also served on various boards for the First Evangelical Lutheran Church.”

People from his hometown of McCool Junction said the following: “He truly loves the community he grew up in and his roots run very deep here. He has worked here long enough that everything is second nature to him. He doesn’t realize how important his knowledge is to the rest of us. Motivated has always described Jim – whether it is while digging out a manhole or working with someone wanting a zoning permit for a garden shed or a new house. He is willing to do whatever is necessary to get a particular job done. He has never wanted to spend taxpayer money unnecessarily. He is just, upright, honest, faithful, careful, particular and thoughtful. I can think of no one more deserving of an award that honors his impact that Jim Green.”

Dr. Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent, was recognized for his leadership and his collaborative efforts in the community.

Bartholomew has been with the York district for 23 years – he’s been superintendent for nearly four.

Those who nominated him for this recognition said, “Dr. Bartholomew positively impacts York County through the impact he has on the lives of each and every student and their families who reside in the district as well as the 200-plus staff members employed by YPS. He understands that a community grows best when we pour our time and talents into building the future through the development of children. Workforce development begins in the early grades with high-quality education, community partnerships and career exploration. Even our younger learners are able to start to explore future careers under his leadership.”

Dr. Bartholomew was instrumental in supporting the Cornerstone Bank Branch at York Elementary, which provides a partnership for the future of the community by teaching fifth graders how to be bank tellers and teaching all elementary students the importance of saving and fiscal responsibility.

He has also partnered with numerous industries in and around York to ensure workforce development is starting in the schools and starting early. He makes sure YPS is teaching necessary skills at all levels as well as providing opportunities within schedules at the high school for work release for students to get valuable experience within the York area workforce.

Dr. Bartholomew serves as a member of the York General Health Care Board and as a liaison between the health care organization and York Public Schools. He works to promote future careers within healthcare and strives to find how the educational system can support one of York’s largest and most important employers.

He serves as a York Chamber Ambassador, an effort to promote all business and expansions within the Greater York community. This shows his full support – as well as the district’s – for workforce, economic and housing development.

Dr. Bartholomew is on the board of directors for the York County Development Corporation. He is also a member of the Southeast Nebraska Manufacturing Partners group, which started as the York/Seward/Thayer County Manufacturing Partners group.

He also fully supports the manufacturing and agricultural industry in the community and has provided numerous opportunities to have both paid and unpaid internships for students in a variety of settings. Dr. Bartholomew has been instrumental in bringing career academies, such as the health care academy and the ag academy, to York High School which provide partnerships with YPS, Southeast Community College, area businesses and industry leaders.

Dr. Crawford, city administrator for York, was recognized for going above and beyond for this city and the county in many ways, even though she’s only been here for two years.

One person who nominated Crawford for the Impact Awards said, “Sue came into York with a job description and we had a lot of unfinished business at the time. She came in and revolutionized the city with her ability to start and finish projects.”

Dr. Crawford came to York with a resume. She served two terms in the Nebraska State Legislature. During her eight years, she served on the Urban Affairs Committee, which focuses on municipal law. She was the chairman of that committee in 2015 and 2016.

She previously taught public management and other political science courses at Creighton University, for over 25 years. With her years of teaching in public management, she brought expertise to the management tasks at hand in the city.

She has a PhD in political science, with a minor in public management from Indiana University. She published two books, 14 journal articles and 11 book chapters with colleagues from various disciplines and universities.

Dr. Crawford has served on dozens of boards and foundations in the state.

When she was hired as the city administrator of York in 2021, she simply said, “I see my responsibility in helping serve the city. I feel passionate about this role.”

That passion has translated into major milestones for the City of York being achieved through her leadership.

With her “can do” attitude and ability to get things done, in just a short time city staff vacancies have been filled. In just the last year, the city hired 17 full-time employees, there were 12 internal promotions and eight new certifications earned by staff members. City staff members say her support and drive have translated into personal/professional growth for them and filled positions in all departments. The city implemented a wage study with pay updates, the library staff was restructured with a new full-time position, there were three new police officers hired and three officers were promoted with stringent standards.

With her assistance and steadfast leadership, city staff, administration and council have recodified/analyzed all city codes, the personnel manual was updated, the annual personnel evaluation process was reinstated, there has been cross-training and shared documentation of city hall staff tasks and much more. The city also made a number of emergency-related improvements and updates, including a local emergency plan updated with input from department heads; FEMA identification cards were issued for key staff and council members; the auditorium has been prepared for use as a community emergency shelter; emergency training was completed by staff; and emergency materials were prepared for the council members.

It should be noted that with all these internal improvements taking place, Dr. Crawford consistently shifts the credit to her team members.

She was instrumental in the city being awarded a $15.6 million transportation grant that will improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city. Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city. Over 95% of the funds that support the project are federal dollars. The pedestrian trail system will include trails that link the current park trail to new trails that connect parks, schools, York University and residential areas in the downtown area. Dr. Crawford credited the collaboration of many in the community and the hard work of York city staff – but it should be known the massive piles of paperwork associated with/required for this massive grant exist on the table in Dr. Crawford’s office and she has spent countless hours toward making this happen.

With so much to do and so much more on her to-do list, it’s hard to imagine Dr. Crawford has any time for much more – yet, she’s a constant at community events, organization’s meetings and is a champion for all things York. She is a Chamber Ambassador; a member of the York Chamber of Commerce; a member of the York County Development Corporation Executive Committee; a member of the York Rotary Club; she’s worked closely as a city liaison with the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project; she was heavily involved in the establishment of the city’s new community solar field project (which covers the city’s, county’s and schools’ electrical needs) with the Nebraska Public Power District; she is the city’s liaison with a number of local entities such as the Four Corners Health Department, the York County Health Coalition and so many more.

The annual meeting was opened with comments from Congressman Adrian Smith, which was later followed by a “fireside chat” with local business leaders about current challenges and successes, as well as their visions for the future. The businesses represented during that portion of the evening were McLean Beef, Klute Inc. and Green Plains.