YCDC director named Economic Development Professional of the Year

YORK – Lisa Hurley, the executive director of the York County Development Corporation (YCDC), has been named the 2021 Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA) Professional of the Year in the community category.
The award was presented by NEDA, the largest association of economic development professionals in Nebraska, during its annual conference in Sidney.
Hurley has been the director of the YCDC since 2013 – hers is the longest tenure of anyone to serve in that capacity since the YCDC was created 25 years ago.
Hurley was recognized for her accomplishments and dedicated service to the economic growth in the State of Nebraska.
“Hurley has been a powerful force for positive change in York County since her arrival at York County Development Corporation in 2013,” said a press release from Brian Vasa, NEDA president. “Her ‘anything is possible’ attitude is infectious within the community and has created ripples of development across York County. Hurley’s innovative and creative mindset keeps YCDC moving forward with purpose. Hurley’s passion for York County and economic development is unparalleled.”
Hurley has been active in many economic development and other professional organizations over the years. She currently serves on the NEDA Legislative Committee, board and executive committee member on the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), board member on the National Rural Economic Developers Association and a board member on the Nebraska JAG Advisory board.
In her current position, Hurley has been involved in many notable accomplishments over the last few years. These include the Vistas at Meadow Duplex Community (48 units), the Pellet Technology USA Project, York Cold Storage expansion projects, Jimmy John’s location project, York Creekside apartments (48 units), McLean Beef Processing and Retail project, Logistics XPO project, Nutrition Services project, Klute Steel expansion, Agri-Products prototype grant for a new product line, and the Downtown Wellness project.
“None of these successes could have happened without Hurley’s commitment to working hard at developing strategies to keep YCDC moving forward with purpose and always looking to build relationships with partners to help keep YCDC as a ‘top-of-mind’ EDO,” Vasa said further.