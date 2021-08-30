YCDC director named Economic Development Professional of the Year

YORK – Lisa Hurley, the executive director of the York County Development Corporation (YCDC), has been named the 2021 Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA) Professional of the Year in the community category.

The award was presented by NEDA, the largest association of economic development professionals in Nebraska, during its annual conference in Sidney.

Hurley has been the director of the YCDC since 2013 – hers is the longest tenure of anyone to serve in that capacity since the YCDC was created 25 years ago.

Hurley was recognized for her accomplishments and dedicated service to the economic growth in the State of Nebraska.

“Hurley has been a powerful force for positive change in York County since her arrival at York County Development Corporation in 2013,” said a press release from Brian Vasa, NEDA president. “Her ‘anything is possible’ attitude is infectious within the community and has created ripples of development across York County. Hurley’s innovative and creative mindset keeps YCDC moving forward with purpose. Hurley’s passion for York County and economic development is unparalleled.”