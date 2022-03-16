YCDC celebrates successful year, Impact Awards given

YORK – The York County Development Corporation celebrated a successful past year during the annual banquet and during the festivities, three were honored with this year’s Impact Awards.

The award recipients were Dr. Miles Berg, Charlie Hoffman and Madonna Mogul.

“People and businesses choose communities where they feel wanted and where they see a good quality of life,” said YCDC Executive Director Lisa Hurley. “Many times, a family will visit the community before deciding to locate there. We have reached the point where people can choose where to build a life, and they are able to find a career. This makes it incredibly important to share our stories in a positive manner, and to celebrate those that are making a difference. Collaboration, partnership and passionate individuals allow us to tell York County’s story in a personal way. Telling how York County’s residents dive into challenges and opportunities they see, and are willing to support each other is very powerful. More impactful than me telling how it is a great place to live. This is truly a place where you can choose to be as involved as you want to be, and our awardees show that is the case. As businesses and YCDC work to recruit, retain and development talent, while growing our employment opportunities, the overall feel and vibrancy of the county is vital. The Impact Award helps showcase ‘Why York County.’

“I am honored to personally congratulate Charlie Hoffman, Dr. Miles Berg and Madonna Mogul for being this year’s awardees,” Hurley said. “This year’s group has impacted people of all ages, including our business community and their activities are making York County a stronger, more vibrant community. They are all leaving a long-term impact on many aspects of our county. With people like these leading the way in the background and in leadership positions, York County truly is a remarkable place.”

Hoffman was recognized for being a mentor with the local youth wrestling program, his participation with the York High School work study program, membership on the York County Fair Board, being a York Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and serving on the York Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Dr. Berg was recognized for his work serving area youth with hundreds of free dental screenings and exams, his volunteerism with the Special Smiles Clinic during a past National Special Olympics in Lincoln, his partnership with York High School’s Exploring Healthcare Careers program, his membership on the York General Hospital Board of Directors and membership in the York Rotary Club.

Mogul was recognized for her work as the executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, which includes endless hours of work and commitment, including her participation in implementing the city’s extremely successful downtown revitalization program over the past few years. She is also a volunteer for the Special Olympics and the Salvation Army, as well as a board member for the York County Health Coalition. She has also assisted organizers with the Peyton Parker Lane Playground golf tournament and helped as a coordinator for large vaccination clinics in the York community in the last year.

YCDC’s new president, Eric Montgomery, addressed the YCDC membership, thanking outgoing president, Jim Ulrich, for his leadership.

“York is a wonderful town,” Ulrich said. “York County is a great place to live and raise a family. It has been an honor and I appreciate the opportunity to work with YCDC and this whole community. And regarding Lisa (Hurley), let me say how connected she is, how incredibly dedicated she is and we are very lucky to have her, as well as her great team. We have great partners in town and it takes us all. It has been great to work with the city and the county – these partnerships you don’t find in every community. We can all be difference makers.”

“I am excited to serve our great community,” Montgomery said. “This is an amazing place full of opportunity, because of all these great people.”

Hurley addressed the crowd, noting the organization is “making headway on our 2021 5-year strategic plan, which centers around business, talent, housing organizational improvements and infrastructure development support. I’m also proud our activities have resulted in over $60 million in investment over the last several years, new housing and families moving into York County. I also want to highlight that we continue to add and use technology as tools for our businesses and in our marketing efforts.”

The guest speaker for the evening was Aaron Broissoit, CEO of the Golden Shovel Agency.

The board members for the year were elected, with Montgomery becoming president, Stacey Stark becoming vice-president, Zac Holoch as treasurer, Jane Jensen as secretary and Tami Batt as assistant secretary.

