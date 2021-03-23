YCDC celebrates 25th year

“I have to say, as an economic developer, this last year has been drastically different than any I’ve seen before,” Hurley said to the crowd. “There was less travel, even around the county, more Zoom meetings, and more connections at the local and regional levels. 2020 would not have been as successful as it was without the partnerships, collaborations and thinking outside of the box to continue service and communication.”

She also spoke about the past decades – and how economic development has had a positive impact on the area.

“Flash back to when there was no industrial/commerce park, and the airport was where Champion is. If you are like me, you may be relying on old photos and maps. Some of you were living here and experiencing the transformation. This was about the time the founding board members formed YCDC. Since then, there is about 10 acres left of the old airfield – the valuation now, in that area alone, is near $4.3 billion. That alone has had a huge impact on York County.