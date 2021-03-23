YCDC celebrates 25th year

YORK – The York County Development Corporation celebrated its 25th anniversary this past week during the organization’s annual membership meeting.
YCDC Director Lisa Hurley opened the meeting, greeting the membership, local leaders and the YCDC Board of Directors. She also thanked three of the founding board members (who were there in person) – Kelly Holthus, Larry Kopsa and Cy North. The other founding board members – back 25 years ago – were Danny Allison, C. H. Baer, Adam Broughton, Dan Collin, Don Freeman, Merlyn Hansen, Ron Hitch, Robert Jones, Hollis Miller, Tom Robson, Dean Sack, D. Weber, Don Witte and Tom Zegers.
“What you and others established 25 years ago has allowed the county to drastically change through strong partnerships,” Hurley said.
Jim Ulrich, YCDC president, called the meeting to order. Secretary Steve Eckman made his report. Treasurer Daryl Wilton also followed with his report.
The Legacy Impact Awards were presented to individuals who participated in the restructuring of the county’s economic development efforts and then formed the public/private partnership which is now YCDC – the recipients were Adam Broughton, Kelly Holthus, Larry Kopsa and Cy North.
The 2021 Impact Awards were handed out as well – the recipients were Chandra Berlin, Nancy Davidson, Luke Fotchman and Eric Montgomery.
Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley was the keynote speaker for the event.
Ulrich and Hurley took a look back at the last year, regarding accomplishments in economic development.
Housing development grew, especially with the York Creekside Apartments opening.
The YCDC assisted with the city’s CDBG COVID-relief fund program, providing weekly community sector briefings, and providing assistance to both small and large businesses throughout the county as everyone navigated through the pandemic.
They also reflected on assistance YCDC provided for business development projects, such as: York Cold Storage, $5 million investment and 12 jobs; McLean Inc., a $3 million-plus investment; Jimmy Jones; assistance to other small businesses in finding locations, with business planning and general technical assistance, such as with Downtown Wellness and Little Racers Daycare; Southeast Building Inc. (the Waco industrial building) which now has three warehouses up to code and ready to lease.
During the last year, in the area of talent development, YCDC participated in the formation of the 17-County Leadership Class, the creation of the 17-County Podcasts and joined a national talent ad with Seward County.
YCDC also participated in the legislative side of things, being an advocate for bills that impact economic development.
“I have to say, as an economic developer, this last year has been drastically different than any I’ve seen before,” Hurley said to the crowd. “There was less travel, even around the county, more Zoom meetings, and more connections at the local and regional levels. 2020 would not have been as successful as it was without the partnerships, collaborations and thinking outside of the box to continue service and communication.”
She also spoke about the past decades – and how economic development has had a positive impact on the area.
“Flash back to when there was no industrial/commerce park, and the airport was where Champion is. If you are like me, you may be relying on old photos and maps. Some of you were living here and experiencing the transformation. This was about the time the founding board members formed YCDC. Since then, there is about 10 acres left of the old airfield – the valuation now, in that area alone, is near $4.3 billion. That alone has had a huge impact on York County.
“Agri-business has always and will continue to impact York County families and communities,” she said. “YCDC has assisted with (endeavors) by Corteva (Pioneer), Green Plains Energy (High-Bred Ethanol), CVA, Agri-Products and many others. Collins Aerospace, Klute Inc., York Cold Storage and Truck Center Companies are some of the other targets and expansions we’ve been able to help with.
“YCDC has transformed along with the county over the past 25 years,” Hurley continued. “Once again, we’re working on creating an environment where contractors and developers are comfortable building housing units and we’re working to develop the talent all of our businesses need, along with assisting in business growth. And we are still advocating for the completion of Highway 81, which has been a topic since the 1980s.
“I do sincerely thank everyone in this room for your support,” Hurley said, “and for your involvement in YCDC. It is truly my honor to serve as your executive director and to help steer the ship.”