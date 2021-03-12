YCDC celebrates 25th anniversary

YORK – While a business-oriented organization had existed in York County, it wasn’t until Dec. 3, 1996, that the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) was officially created.
That said, 2021 is the year that the 25th anniversary of this important public/private partnership is being recognized and celebrated.
Records show that when YCDC was first created, there were 63 members. There are now over 200.
Members include municipalities, the county, businesses and individuals.
Since the creation of YCDC, there have been seven executive directors. The person with the longest tenure in that position is the current director, Lisa Hurley. She’s been the YCDC director since 2013, so she is marking her eighth year with the York County organization.
When the YCDC was first created, the main objective was to bring in large industrial companies to the county.
While industrial/business recruitment is still an important objective, times have changed in the way economic development is perceived and pursued.
“Economic development has become more well-rounded,” Hurley said. “Twenty-five years ago, it was all mostly focused on industries, which is only one component. Today, we also work toward business retention, housing development, quality of life initiatives, talent recruitment and retention, and much more. In today’s world, businesses are going where there is talent and talent is going where there is a good quality of life.
“The industry of economic development itself is now much more involved in all the different aspects – it’s not just expansion and recruitment of large industries,” Hurley said further. “Today, the effort is much more collaborative and is very partnership-based.”
She says that over the years, as economic development has evolved, so has her understanding of patience, relationships and timing.
“I have learned that a ‘no’ today, when working with someone, is not a bad thing,” Hurley said. “I don’t want someone to be set up for failure because the timing isn’t right or have a business expand too fast before they are ready. It took me a long time to realize that. A ‘no’ is not a loss – it just means that isn’t a good fit on this particular day. An ongoing relationship may take 10-20 years to flourish and eventually lead to a project.”
And sometimes that happens – there have been past ‘no’ responses that, decades later, turned into ‘yes’ responses and eventually businesses right here in York County.
“It’s all about maintaining relationships, checking in, caring about where they are in their plans,” Hurley said, regarding business recruitment and expansion. “Projects take time, usually more than planned on. And they need someone to stick around through the ups and downs of that process.”
In York County, economic development has and continues to have a strong emphasis on the agricultural business sector. Many business recruitments and expansions have been in that arena over the years.
Housing initiatives have been a focus for a considerable amount of time -- and those initiatives have resulted in new projects creating apartment buildings and townhomes, and showing the need to contractors and developers to build spec housing and developments.
“We need to have the housing for the people working in our businesses here,” Hurley said. “That’s crucial. Housing plays a very important role in economic development.”
What would Lisa Hurley like to see for the next 25 years in York County?
The list is long, she acknowledges, but that’s part of working toward the future.
“I want to see York County continue to collaborate and grow,” she said. “I want leaders and community members to know that economic development is not about more jobs but about more sustainable businesses. For example, a company may invest millions of dollars in technology and not create jobs – but that makes them even more competitive and sustainable and that is economic growth.
“I want to see LB840 pass,” Hurley continued. “I would love to see that pass in both York and Henderson. I would like to see those incentives and others be available.”
“This one goes back to quality of life – I want to see the Peyton Parker Lane Playground be built,” Hurley said, referring to a current fundraising effort toward the creation of a large, all-inclusive playground in York. “These types of projects are important for families who want to work here and live here in York County.
“I want to be able to recruit people, to have the broadband capabilities that will make them want to stay here and work,” she said further.
“I want our trail system in York to be expanded. Again, that’s a quality of life aspect,” Hurley continued.
“I want the four-lane project on Highway 81 to be finished from York to the north, to Columbus, and then the final stretch north of Norfolk,” she said.
“I want for us to have a more business-friendly process, on the county and municipal levels, that is streamlined regarding permits and other special allowances,” Hurley said.
“I would like to see us continue to grow our membership base so we can further improve our programs and continue to address our community’s business needs and incentives for businesses.
“I want to continue to see more publicly-owned land for development, as companies are looking for secured, controlled land to purchase and build upon,” Hurley said, noting that while York does own some land such as this, she would like to see a plan moving forward in which more land could be purchased.
“We need to grow our workforce and we have been working on this for a long time,” Hurley said. “Our unemployment, in the county right now, is so very low. But I also believe we have a wide range of people who are under-employed. We have been partnering with the York County Health Coalition and educators on this effort. We continue to partner with many different entities, with our job fairs, training programs, etc. And we are looking at how to help people re-enter the workforce, as well as look at how do we get people who drive here to work stay here, live and raise their kids.
“I feel we have so much potential in York County,” Hurley said further. “There is no reason we can’t grow. There is so much opportunity, if people want to come back here, grow their families and business and careers. We have a great future.
“I also want to thank the original board members who had the vision and structured the organization the way they did, as a public and private collaboration,” Hurley said. “Here we are 25 years later – reflecting on past successes and looking toward the future.”