YCDC celebrates 25th anniversary

“I want to continue to see more publicly-owned land for development, as companies are looking for secured, controlled land to purchase and build upon,” Hurley said, noting that while York does own some land such as this, she would like to see a plan moving forward in which more land could be purchased.

“We need to grow our workforce and we have been working on this for a long time,” Hurley said. “Our unemployment, in the county right now, is so very low. But I also believe we have a wide range of people who are under-employed. We have been partnering with the York County Health Coalition and educators on this effort. We continue to partner with many different entities, with our job fairs, training programs, etc. And we are looking at how to help people re-enter the workforce, as well as look at how do we get people who drive here to work stay here, live and raise their kids.

“I feel we have so much potential in York County,” Hurley said further. “There is no reason we can’t grow. There is so much opportunity, if people want to come back here, grow their families and business and careers. We have a great future.