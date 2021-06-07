YCDC asks for increase in city funding, last increase was 15 years ago

YORK – The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) is asking the city for an increase in funding – the last funding increase from the city for YCDC was 15 years ago.

Lisa Hurley, the executive director of the YCDC, addressed the city council this past week, making her annual report and budget request as the budget process is already underway.

YCDC is funded by private, county and city contributions.

“First, I want to thank the city for its ongoing commitment to YCDC,” Hurley said to the council. “Our members’ investment has made it possible for YCDC to work on many diverse projects, from business development assistance, to housing and talent development.

“YCDC believes collaboration is key to creating a positive business environment,” Hurley continued. “YCDC activities leave a long-term, positive impact in our region. We are helping by bringing in new people, new businesses, helping grow and strengthen our existing business base, providing assistance to start-ups and impacting housing. Our activities expand the property and sales tax base, and more important, impact many individuals in our area.