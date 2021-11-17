YCDC announces new tool for entrepreneurs, local businesses

YCDC President Jim Ulrich said this new tool will be a benefit to entrepreneurs “to explore business opportunities. This will provide benefits to the YCDC membership, looking at the population base, demographics, business information and so much more. We feel that if businesses take advantage of tools like this, it could take us over the top and we at YCDC are very excited about it.”

“These types of offerings to enhance economic development are why we are pleased to invest in YCDC and its endeavors,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “I personally was excited to get in there and look through this. These are the kinds of tools we need to bring in and help our existing businesses put together business plans and be more prepared to get into business. This is typically what big companies have access to – now this type of information is available to small, all sizes of businesses. This is a wonderful tool for people to look up information on an accessible level. Any time you do a SBA loan or business plan, it is really hard to get this information. This will be a huge asset to the York County business community.”