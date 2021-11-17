YCDC announces new tool for entrepreneurs, local businesses

YORK – This week, the York County Development Corporation announced a new website service designed to support local business.
An in-person and online session was held at the Holthus Convention Center to announce YCDC’s new offering on the organization’s website, which is a tool to provide free market research and business intelligence to help small businesses.
The name of the tool is SizeUp York County and it is now live on the YCDC website.
YCDC President Jim Ulrich said this new tool will be a benefit to entrepreneurs “to explore business opportunities. This will provide benefits to the YCDC membership, looking at the population base, demographics, business information and so much more. We feel that if businesses take advantage of tools like this, it could take us over the top and we at YCDC are very excited about it.”
“These types of offerings to enhance economic development are why we are pleased to invest in YCDC and its endeavors,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “I personally was excited to get in there and look through this. These are the kinds of tools we need to bring in and help our existing businesses put together business plans and be more prepared to get into business. This is typically what big companies have access to – now this type of information is available to small, all sizes of businesses. This is a wonderful tool for people to look up information on an accessible level. Any time you do a SBA loan or business plan, it is really hard to get this information. This will be a huge asset to the York County business community.”
“We have to embrace technology in order to grow our businesses and our economic climate,” said YCDC Director Lisa Hurley.
As explained by Mario Ubalde (who participated via Zoom), this tool helps businesses rank their performance compared to industry competitors, discover potential customers, supplies and better understand their competitive landscape. It also helps them optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments.
“It helps to level the competitive playing field by providing small businesses with similar market research that typically only large corporations can afford to access by contracting multinational management consultant companies or hiring internal research analysts,” Ubalde said.
The YCDC is paying for the service and it is completely free to users.
“In today’s information economy, if you don’t have access to information, your business is at a significant disadvantage,” Hurley said. “With the launch of SIzeUP on the yorkdevco.com website, we are empowering our small businesses in York County to be able to make more data-driven decisions to better operate, succeed and grow.”
Ulbade demonstrated how the site works, saying, “We make it simple, you just need to know where you are doing business and the type of work you are doing.”
Using that simple information, a business owner can look at typical salaries in similar businesses in the area, gross net income, how many employees this type of business has in this area, cost effectiveness, health care costs, consumer trends, other businesses’ longevity in that field, where their competitors are, where their customers live and even how much they spend on certain things, underserved markets, labor force information and much more.
“Over 62% of new businesses will fail due to lack of preparation,” Ubalde said. “Having the right data will help them succeed. We are trying to provide objective information to help people make great decisions.”
“The YCDC is committed to helping our local businesses succeed,” Hurley said. “They are the foundation of our local economy, employ our residents, create new jobs and make our community a more prosperous place. Providing SizeUp business assistance service on our website is another way in which we are partnering with our local businesses for their success.”
Local businesses are encouraged to explore the new offering which can be found on the homepage of yorkdevco.com.