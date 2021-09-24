YCDC announces new industry locating in Waco’s industrial park

YORK – The York County Development Corporation has announced that Preferred Popcorn, one of Nebraska’s leading manufacturers, is expanding into York County and leasing space in the newly refurbished SWB Industrial Park in Waco.
The 122,745-square-foot building sits on 11.64 acres off of Highway 34 just north of I-80 near York and less than an hour from their Chapman headquarters. Preferred Popcorn is leasing two of the Industrial Park’s three warehouse spaces. They will be renovating the space to create multiple production lines for various flavors of ready-to-eat popcorn.
Sam Krug, general manager said, “We believe deeply in the people of rural Nebraska. Twenty years ago, Preferred Popcorn was founded by central Nebraska farmers who hired their friends and neighbors to build a business that would honor God, provide a high-quality product and serve customers with integrity. The plan worked, and we look forward to continuing that mission as we launch into the ready-to-eat snack business.”
“We welcome Preferred Popcorn to York County. York Development Corporation (YCDC) has been pleased to work with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to obtain incentives to help with their tenant improvements. Preferred Popcorn’s expansion is being aided by $175,000 in matching grant funds received from the Nebraska Site and Building Fund, with YCDC administering the grant. YCDC will also be providing $5,000 in seed funding to this project,” said Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director.
“None of this would have been possible without the Case family (SWB LLC) investing in the SWB Industrial Park.They had a vision for turning a vacant, underutilized former manufacturing facility, into an industrial park that could support the growth of several manufacturing and distribution companies. They chose to invest in rural Nebraska without a tenant or guaranteed ROI. We are grateful for their vision and the role they have played in bringing jobs to York County,” said Hurley.
Preferred Popcorn is a farmer-owned and operated popcorn company headquartered in Chapman. The company is a collaboration of nearly 100 growers across the Midwest and raises more than a dozen varieties of conventional and organic popcorn. Preferred now ships to 70 countries around the world, and supplies the majority of U.S. movie theaters with their high expansion popcorn kernels. Their expansion into York County allows them to be close to their headquarters while expanding their production capacities into ready-to-eat popcorn.
According to the company website, “We are still led by highly experienced farmers who spend much of their days in their fields overseeing the growth and integrity of the product we send around the world.”
Hurley added that if someone is interested in joining the Preferred Popcorn team, they can contact Christi Krug, HR director, at 308-986-2526 or email Christi@preferredpopcorn.com.