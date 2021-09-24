YCDC announces new industry locating in Waco’s industrial park

“None of this would have been possible without the Case family (SWB LLC) investing in the SWB Industrial Park.They had a vision for turning a vacant, underutilized former manufacturing facility, into an industrial park that could support the growth of several manufacturing and distribution companies. They chose to invest in rural Nebraska without a tenant or guaranteed ROI. We are grateful for their vision and the role they have played in bringing jobs to York County,” said Hurley.

Preferred Popcorn is a farmer-owned and operated popcorn company headquartered in Chapman. The company is a collaboration of nearly 100 growers across the Midwest and raises more than a dozen varieties of conventional and organic popcorn. Preferred now ships to 70 countries around the world, and supplies the majority of U.S. movie theaters with their high expansion popcorn kernels. Their expansion into York County allows them to be close to their headquarters while expanding their production capacities into ready-to-eat popcorn.

According to the company website, “We are still led by highly experienced farmers who spend much of their days in their fields overseeing the growth and integrity of the product we send around the world.”

Hurley added that if someone is interested in joining the Preferred Popcorn team, they can contact Christi Krug, HR director, at 308-986-2526 or email Christi@preferredpopcorn.com.