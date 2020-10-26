 Skip to main content
YC Cheer merges athleticism, spirit
Leaps of faith

YC Cheer merges athleticism, spirit

YORK – “They’re working their tails off,” says Bailey Davis, York College Cheer and Dance Coach, watching closely as her cheer squad members throw their teammates in the air, ready to catch one another should they fall.

“It takes dedication,” Davis says of the sport, her flyers wobbling high, toes balancing on teammates’ outstretched hands. “It takes consistency. It takes repetition; a lot of muscle memory.”

It takes faith.

“If my stunt groups aren’t trusting each other, they’re going to fall,” Davis says with conviction. “They have to trust each other to jump in the air into someone’s arms.”

“It’s a good spiritual thing, just to connect with each other and hold each other to higher standards.”

“We get a lot of bruises and injuries,” Davis says. The York College Athletic Department provides a steady flow of athletic tape and ice packs. Davis’ first season as coach included two broken noses. She thinks aloud through a laundry list of other injuries she’s witnessed in her five years coaching: “Concussions… busted lips, bloody noses – just a variety of full-body sores.” At practice today, a sizable portion of the team sport braces for knees and ankles, taped elbows and wrists. “We push through,” Davis says, shrugging slightly.

Just another day at practice.

Five days per week the squad works to perfect in-air stunts like basket tosses, and tumbles from standing and running starts. As some athletes stretch back-and-over, fellow squad members step in to support them, carefully steadying practice backflips. Team members strive to jump the highest, stretch the furthest. Conditioning is huge. “We lift weights every day; we do all the things every other sport does,” senior team member Emma Seilstad says. “We work really, really hard to get where we’re at.” At practice that day, within minutes basket tosses, jumps and round-offs tell the story of Seilstad and her teammates’ high standards, sweat beginning to peek through matching shirts.

This school year York College Cheer is pushing even harder, as 2020-2021 marks the team’s inaugural season cheering competitively. Judging is precise; so are the routines. Six categories of skills must be displayed in a routine, executed to perfection, summed up in a score out of 100. “Our routine is two minutes, 15 seconds long,” Davis says. “We throw as many different stunts as we can and try to push ourselves to the limit for that high score.”

“It’s exhausting, but it’s also really refreshing. It will be awesome to compete for the first time.”

Cheering competitively, Seilstad says, spurs squads to strive for a higher level. “You want to root for a team to win. You want to see them succeed.”

Davis admits the team’s first year competing has a lot of unknowns, the first competition some time away. “We want to go out and put out good performances – uplift school pride and uplift each other.”

“We’ve definitely doubled-down,” she says. “There’s been a lot of give-and-take. It’s been good for the team all around.”

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Seilstad says aside, sheepishly. The blue bleachers in York College’s Campbell Center stretch out above and behind her. “I’m also really excited. It’s the atmosphere and the community that sports create.”

“It’s about supporting each other. I think that’s more important than the actual competition,” Seilstad adds, proudly watching her teammates pound the mat.

Of course, there are good times and bad, but Davis says her team consistently overcomes obstacles both physical and mental. “We’ve had a lot of tears and a lot of anger, but passion comes through that,” Davis says, as her team flies and tumbles through the gym, high above and bouncing off the humble gray mat. “We want to leave every competition feeling proud of ourselves.”

“It takes a lot of motivation. The team lifts each other up.”

