YC Cheer merges athleticism, spirit

Just another day at practice.

Five days per week the squad works to perfect in-air stunts like basket tosses, and tumbles from standing and running starts. As some athletes stretch back-and-over, fellow squad members step in to support them, carefully steadying practice backflips. Team members strive to jump the highest, stretch the furthest. Conditioning is huge. “We lift weights every day; we do all the things every other sport does,” senior team member Emma Seilstad says. “We work really, really hard to get where we’re at.” At practice that day, within minutes basket tosses, jumps and round-offs tell the story of Seilstad and her teammates’ high standards, sweat beginning to peek through matching shirts.

This school year York College Cheer is pushing even harder, as 2020-2021 marks the team’s inaugural season cheering competitively. Judging is precise; so are the routines. Six categories of skills must be displayed in a routine, executed to perfection, summed up in a score out of 100. “Our routine is two minutes, 15 seconds long,” Davis says. “We throw as many different stunts as we can and try to push ourselves to the limit for that high score.”

“It’s exhausting, but it’s also really refreshing. It will be awesome to compete for the first time.”