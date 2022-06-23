YAAP's seventh family fun fundraiser to take on a special "Glo"

YORK – This year York Adopt a Pet leaders have added an element of ‘Glo’ to the annual Walk Fur Luv. Actually, several elements: Glo face painting, Glo drawing, Glo ring toss, Glo T-shirts and more to the seventh edition of this popular community celebration of all things pet rescue.

Like always, the in-person participation of leashed dogs is specifically encouraged. In fact, depending upon availability, YAAP will have dogs standing by for participants lacking a canine of their own.

Each participant will be given a raffle ticket for items donated by generous local business firms. Additional tickets will be available for sale to the public. Though it’s not yet certain, organizers hope to have a York County Sheriff K9 deputy in attendance, too.

Family activities begin at 8 p.m. with the 1.5-mile Glo Walk to follow at 9. Registration is online at yorkadoptapet.com or by picking up a paper form at the shelter. The $25 fee includes a Glo shirt. The cost is $15 without a shirt. Please note: The registration deadline of June 29 is coming soon.

Popcorn, popsicles and water are provided. Glo balloons and Glo dog collars will be available to purchase.