YAAP hosts Glo Walk Fur Luv fundraiser to save the strays

YAAP Glow For Love

Pet owners and supporters of York Adopt A Pet participate in the Glo Walk Fur Luv on Saturday.

 News-Times/Naomy Snider

YORK -- Harrison Park was glowing with all colors of the rainbow Saturday night as York Adopt A Pet (YAAP) held its seventh annual Glo Walk Fur Luv fundraiser.

At this year’s fundraising event, YAAP raised $644 at the event alone on Saturday. Overall, they raised $4,000 in funds that will go towards stray cats and dogs.

In previous years, walkers started and finished their 1.5 mile walk at the shelter and the walk took place in the morning. This year, the starting and finishing line was at Harrison Park where the sidewalks glowed with neon chalk.

All walkers had the chance to participate in a raffle drawing for certificates and goods donated by Runza, Chances R, GoodyPop, Sweets for the Soul, the York Chiropractic Center and the York Vet Clinic.

As pet enthusiasts waited for the drawing, there was Glo ring toss, Glo face painting, Glo canvas painting and life-size Jenga for all to enjoy.

Shelter manager Susan Rodabaugh said there were 53 walkers who participated in Saturday’s activities.

“79% of the people who bought a shirt from us showed up on Saturday. It was good,” said Rodabaugh.

There are 80 cats and 18 dogs being housed by YAAP. Rodabaugh said they spend roughly $40,000 in maintaining their facility and taking care of the animals, so every penny raised counts.

Rodabaugh and the YAAP staff would like to thank everyone who came out to support.

YAAP gives a special thank you to the Walk Fur Luv committee members and volunteers Sam Kaliff, Debbie and Charlie Sanders, Margo Frankforter, Penny Jacobsen, Katie North, Susan Rodabaugh, Kathy Highstreet and Robin Hamilton.

Businesses that helped sponsor the event were York Vet Clinic, Bill's Construction, North Printing & Office Supply, York General Hospital, Cornerstone Bank, B & B on 6th, John Kohl Auto Center, Sweets For The Soul, York Chiropractic Center, Walmart, York State Bank, Midwest Bank, Runza, Chances R, GoodyPop and Orscheln Farm.

Rodabaugh said, “Without the help from the sponsors and committee members and volunteers and participants this event wouldn't have been successful for York Adopt-A-Pet. The Walk Fur Luv event was designed to provide family fun activities and give back to the community.”

Glofur2.JPG

Walkers get started on their Glo Walk Fur Luv to raise funds for York Adopt A Pet.
Adopt A Pet

Coop, the dog, is ready to go for his walk with his glo gear on.
Sheriff's department

York County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Reis and K-9 deputy Keva greet participants at the Glo Walk for Luv fundraiser.
YAAP Glo Fur Luv event

Sam Kaliff, Walk Fur Luv committee member, paints her son, Rhett Kaliff with glow face paint.
Glofur6.JPG

Emma, Claire and Grace Uhler play a game of glo ring toss at this year’s Glo Walk Fur Luv
Glofur7.JPG

Dogs Kymi Sue and Capri are excited for a walk in the park.
Glofur8.JPG

Kobe the dog gets tatted up with glow paint before the Glo Walk Fur Luv.
Glofur9.JPG

 A dog stands by a “do it for the dogs” sign at the York Adopt A Pet’s Glo Walk Fur Luv.
