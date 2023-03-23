Families can look forward to summer fun at Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Julie Hoffman said the grand opening date will be May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to join in on the many features of the park including all-inclusive swings, slides and a merry go round. Pictured is a porcelain stone donated by Jacob Schaldecker with an installed drawing made by Nicole Mittman.