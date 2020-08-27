Work on YC academic resource center continues

YORK—Work has been underway to transform what was once known as “Levitt Library” into a souped-up hub of learning: “Levitt Academic Resource Center.”
Work on the 51-year-old building started summer 2019, and the Levitt Center is projected to be completed within five years. “It is a five-year project and subject to adaptations throughout the process,” said Brent Magner, York College Vice President for Advancement.
Thousands of books have been taken off the shelves, weeded through and, in some cases, found new homes. Students helped clear the shelves, as library consultants, York College librarians and faculty sifted through the materials, deciding what to weed, and what to keep. “We put [the print materials] through a lot of filters,” said Brenda Sikes, said Title III IMPACT Director. “It was a really aggressive, quick process.” Evaluating the hundreds of thousands of titles started in January, and ended in May, Sikes said.
Archival material once housed in the lower level has been moved to Sack Hall. Filling the freed space will be a “quiet zone” reserved for books, a staff work room, computer lab and testing center. The testing center update will be a recognized location to take standardized tests, such as exams relating to education majors.
The main floor’s open floor plan includes a coffee bar (with COVID-19 limitations) and – in keeping with the purpose of the resource center, general-use collaborative learning spaces.
Students will be greeted at a more accessible, ground-level entryway (the previous entrance was split level) on the northwest corner of the building. A new elevator is also planned.
If you take the elevator to the upper level, you’ll find a new research and writing lab. York College will add technology on one floor in the shape of a “makerspace” – a collaborative environment for creating, inventing, experimenting and discovering new ways to utilize the items. Makerspaces often become collaborative learning environments. Levitt Academic Resource Center’s second-floor makerspace will include die-cut machine, laminator, 3-D printer and other equipment. Tools and materials for class projects will also be made available.
A section of the library called the Edge will give students needing additional resources, from tutoring to test-taking space, a central location to get help when needed.
The $2.5 million project was initially funded by a Title III grant in the amount of $2.25 million. Title III grants are administered by the U.S. Department of Education, and the purpose of offering schools funding is to help eligible entities to gain self-sufficiency and broaden the resources available to low-income students. Eligible institutions can achieve this through Title III by improving institutional management and fiscal stability. Most importantly, however – and in line with the purpose of the Levitt Academic Resource Center’s purpose – Title III helps bring grantees an improved, strengthened academic resources. “Part of the grant is to facilitate collaboration between students,” Sikes said.
“Title III can only be used for new things and services,” Sikes said. “If we want something, we can’t just go replace it.” To achieve a cohesive look, items that can’t be purchased new – like some desks and other existing features – are being refurbished to match the learning center’s appearance and purpose.
While Title III is footing much of the bill for the ambitious project, it is up to the school to gather the remaining funds. “Additional dollars will provide important components and enhancements that are not covered otherwise,” Magner said. “Additional requests will be made before the end of the Title III funding and the project conclusion. This project will not be the focus of a broad appeal for alumni and friends of the college.” So far, Magner said, $75,000 in gifts and grants have been accrued of the $250,000 additional funding goal.
The Levitt Academic Resource Center was once Levitt Library, which opened its doors November 5, 1969. Even then, it was a main hub for on-campus learning. While the contents and name of what was once Levitt Library have changed, the building remains York College’s learning hub. “This is not just about the building,” Sikes said, “but about new services for our students.”
