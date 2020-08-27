Work on YC academic resource center continues

“Title III can only be used for new things and services,” Sikes said. “If we want something, we can’t just go replace it.” To achieve a cohesive look, items that can’t be purchased new – like some desks and other existing features – are being refurbished to match the learning center’s appearance and purpose.

While Title III is footing much of the bill for the ambitious project, it is up to the school to gather the remaining funds. “Additional dollars will provide important components and enhancements that are not covered otherwise,” Magner said. “Additional requests will be made before the end of the Title III funding and the project conclusion. This project will not be the focus of a broad appeal for alumni and friends of the college.” So far, Magner said, $75,000 in gifts and grants have been accrued of the $250,000 additional funding goal.

The Levitt Academic Resource Center was once Levitt Library, which opened its doors November 5, 1969. Even then, it was a main hub for on-campus learning. While the contents and name of what was once Levitt Library have changed, the building remains York College’s learning hub. “This is not just about the building,” Sikes said, “but about new services for our students.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.