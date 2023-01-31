Woody Ziegler named new York County Commissioner

YORK – Woody Ziegler of rural Waco has been named the new York County Commissioner for District 2.

His appointment was made Monday night, following public interviews before a panel consisting of York County Clerk Kelly Turner, York County Treasurer Megan Williams and York County Attorney Gary Olson.

The makeup of that panel is required by state law, when a new county commissioner must be appointed to fill a vacated seat.

The vacated seat was created by former District 2 Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin becoming the York County Assessor with two years left in his term.

There were five applicants for the commissioner seat – Ziegler, Rick Pfeifer, LeRoy Ott, Craig Runge and Kent Norquest.

The panel already had the candidates’ resumes and had an opportunity to review them before the public session was held.

“We want to thank the five applicants,” Olson said to open the session. “You are all very qualified and the county is privileged to have all of you apply. Three of us will have a vote in this process. Each name will be called randomly. You can make an opening statement, then we will ask questions. At the end, we will take a vote and York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin will collect the votes and make the announcement as to who has been chosen.”

Ziegler’s resume includes that he earned his doctorate of education and was a classroom teacher in Omaha, Utica and York before becoming the elementary principal at York Public Schools. He has been a grant writer for York Elementary projects and has worked as an instructor at Doane University. He has been a technology specialist for the Nebraska Department of Education and a co-director for Leadership Talks Technology with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He is the owner/developer of Educator’s Virtual Mentor and is currently retired from formal education.

Ziegler referred to his resume and core beliefs, saying “I would like to use these skills to make a difference. I’m a lifelong resident of York County, I’ve been blessed to be here with great people. I would like to give back. You are blessed with great candidates. I’m a conservative Christian, I’ve been married 53 years, family is important to me.”

Regarding his views on being a commissioner, Ziegler said, “If we don’t have good roads, the farmers can’t get to the fields or the markets and kids can’t get to school. Roads make a difference but I don’t have an axe to grind. We need to have fiber to the whole county and we want kids to be able to stay here and have careers. I want to listen to people and research what’s going on to make the best decisions. It’s a huge responsibility and we need find what can be done, we need to be frugal. We need to see if there are training issues for employees and we need to look at how to keep them. We need to talk about zoning, there are projects we need to research. We just need open decision making. This is one of the wealthiest counties in the state yet people are leaving so we need to look at how we can keep people here. If you choose me as commissioner, great. If not, God’s got other opportunities for me.”

Turner asked Ziegler if, as a principal, he had experience working on budgets. He responded, “Yes, and when I ran my own business, I had to. I know what a budget is and how to do it. Yes, it is complex.”

Williams asked what his weaknesses are, with Ziegler saying, “I want it done right and now. If I know your strengths, I want you to use those to your full potential.”

Olson asked all the candidates if they had any particular policy issues they were most concerned about. Ziegler said, “I haven’t gotten to that point yet, but there are some interests. I don’t have an agenda, as I don’t have all the facts yet.”

Ott addressed why he wanted to be a commissioner, saying “I want to serve others. I’ve spent 10 years on the Emmanuel School Board, I’ve coached baseball, I ran the Optimist baseball program, I’ve been on the York Parks and Rec Board for more than 12 years and in that we’ve made budgets every year. I know forward-thinking plans are important. I’m also a CASA volunteer and was on that board for the past two years. That’s just who I am, what I do. I’ve been an insurance agent/owner for many years and have dealt with all corners of the county. We sold the business but we are still there and with me cutting back on hours, I will have time to serve. I also worked as a payroll clerk at the Hearthstone (doing human resource work). I’ve been in York 32 years. I know you don’t agree all the time, but we have to work together. That’s so important in being successful. I know the job is not just every other Tuesday. I will put in the time and the effort.”

Turner asked Ott if there was an item of business he’d specifically like to address if named as a commissioner – Ott said he would have to learn things first and see what committees he would be on. “I really don’t have an agenda; obviously we have to take care of our roads and our buildings.”

Williams asked Ott what his greatest strength and weakness are. He said his greatest strength is “getting along with people. I’ve learned over time to listen and learn.” As far as his weakness, Ott said he needed to put aside time to learn and be more of a reader.

In regards to Olson’s question about policy issues, Ott said, “I’ve lived in and out of town and I’d say the consistencies of the conditions of the roads aren’t the same everywhere and I wonder if they are being trained the same. I think the county is financially sound and conservative, however.”

Pfeifer introduced himself, talking about how he is a longtime resident of York County, a graduate of York High School and he now lives in Waco. He explained how he has spent most of his career in the newspaper industry, starting as a commercial printer, working for two newspaper/publication companies and is now the circulation manager at the York News-Times. Pfeifer was a baseball coach for many years and he was active with his kids’ parochial schools and later with Centennial. Pfeifer was also an active proponent in the passage of a bond issue at Centennial that resulted in a new fine arts center and new secure entrance to the school facility itself.

“I became a member of the Waco Village Board and was just re-elected,” Pfeifer said. “As a member of that board, I am also our representative on the board for the York County Development Corporation. In that capacity, we worked with YCDC to get Preferred Popcorn in the old Even Temp building in Waco. It would be an honor to serve the county and its employees.”

Turner asked if he would be available for county work. “Quite a bit,” Pfeifer responded. “With my job, I can work remotely if necessary and I am always working ahead.”

Williams asked Pfeifer why he should be the next commission, with him responding, “I live in the middle of the district and I know a lot of people on all sides as I’ve worked with many in different capacities.”

He said he didn’t have any specific agenda. “I’ve been impressed with the department of roads, and the work to keep up the bridges.”

Runge was the next to address the panel. He talked about how he lives “south of Waco. I recently lost my wife and I would have the time to do the job. We owned our own business for 25 years and sold it in 2014. I’ve been working with farmers and consider myself semi-retired. I spent 15 years on the Waco Fire Department, I’ve been a member of the St. John’s Lutheran and I’m now a member of Emmanuel.”

“How involved would you be with your committee assignments?” Turner asked.

“If something needs to be done, I will make every effort to be involved,” Runge said.

“What are the three most important issues for York County?” Williams asked.

“Taxes are number one,” Runge said. “Number two is dealing with the roads as people out there complain no matter how good or bad they are. And number three is having equal representation throughout the entire county, to make sure everyone is being represented equally.”

Norquest talked about being born on a farm south of Bradshaw, eventually leaving York County for college and then coming back home. “I live in York now. I’m a lifelong resident and now the owner of the family farm that was homesteaded 130 years ago. Now, I’m retired. Once I heard this position was going to be open, I stopped in and talked with Kelly (Turner).”

He worked for NRCS for 30-plus years, with interaction/work duties in 17 counties. “I’m familiar with every inch of York County and I’m familiar with many of the constituents. I farmed a number of years and I know the roads. I feel the main responsibility is to work with the board to manage our resources and work to train as well as retain the employees.”

Williams asked what his greatest strength was, with Norquest responding, “Common sense.” Regarding his weakness, he said it is “making the hard decisions.”

“I was looking for something in which to involve myself and I always felt community service is very important,” Norquest said.

Following the interviews, each member of the panel wrote down their top picks and the ballots were given to Bulgrin who tallied the results, announcing that Ziegler would be the new commissioner.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Ziegler and to say to all five of you, the county is very fortunate to have you all apply. I encourage all of you to continue being involved,” said Olson at closing.