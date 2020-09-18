The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Does York have any long range plans for a walking/biking path?
A: York already has the Beaver Creek Trails which meanders from Blackburn Avenue to Harrison Park.
Also included in the comprehensive plan is the long-term goal to extend the trails further, in the future, with the theory of extending it toward the area of Mincks Park, the family aquatic center and the ballfield complex.
Q: The lower age to run for president is 35. Is there an upper limit of age? Is there an age at which someone can no longer run for president?
A: A person must be 35 to be president of the United States. There is no maximum age after which someone could not be president.
Q: We are in Phase 4 now, but it seems like even more people are wearing masks now than they were before. What are we supposed to do? What do the health experts think about the new phase and should we be wearing masks everywhere we go?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said this week during a community briefing that they continue to encourage the recommended health practices of wearing face coverings, frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing and staying home when ill, etc.
Q: What percentage of people in York County have had COVID-19?
A: Based on the latest population figures and the latest cumulative number of cases, the percentage of people in York County to have had COVID-19 is 1.01 percent.
Q: What percentage of people in the United States have had COVID-19?
A: Based on the latest population figures and the latest cumulative number of cases, the percentage of people in the United States to have had COVID-19 is 2.04 percent.
Q: Will the Ag Hall of Fame induction ceremony be held again this year?
A: Yes! The annual York Area Agricultural Hall of Fame induction will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m., in the basement of the historic church at Wessels Living History Farm. Two people will be honored, with a brief ceremony to include the stories about their hard work in the area of agriculture. Those in attendance will also be able to see the now-76-plaque display in the tractor building, which tell the stories of all those who have been honored in York County for their dedication to agriculture. Attendees will also be able to visit the other features of the farm as well. Refreshments will also be provided.
Q: Is it true there won’t be any Peeps this year due to the pandemic?
A: The Associated Press is reporting that Peeps treats will not be available for several months, due to the pandemic.
“Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter. Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the virus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May.”
It appears that Peeps designed for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day won’t be available – but those designed for Easter will be.
Q: Before this year, had the Husker football season ever had to be canceled? I think you answered this question a few months ago, but can you answer it again?
A: Actually, the question can be asked of how many Husker football games had ever been cancelled period.
2018 marked the first time a Husker game was cancelled due to weather. There were severe storms moving through Nebraska that afternoon/evening and that game was cancelled – that was the first game in 75 years that had been cancelled.
The Lincoln Journal Star chronicled the few times Husker football games were cancelled or moved to a different day:
The Nov. 13, 1943, game against Pittsburgh, scheduled to be played in Lincoln, was canceled because of World War II travel restrictions.
In 1918, the Huskers canceled games against Iowa State, Missouri, Syracuse and Virginia because of World War I travel restrictions.
According to the Nebraska football media guide, the only other Husker games to be canceled were an Oct. 29, 1898, game against Grinnell and a Nov. 19, 1897, game against the KC Medics. No reason was given for those cancellations.
In 1963, after much debate, Nebraska played at Oklahoma the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The Huskers beat the Sooners 29-20.
The only other Nebraska game to be moved came in 2001. The Huskers were scheduled to play Rice on Sept. 15 that year. Because of the 9/11 attacks, the game was moved to Sept. 20.
Q: Will there be profiles of candidates published in the newspaper, for local contested races for positions on village boards, school boards, for mayor, and for city councils?
A: Yes, profiles will be published in the York News-Times in early October -- of candidates running in contested races for those types of positions.
All the candidates in those contested races have already received their questionnaires from the newspaper and their responses will be printed in their entirety, exactly as the candidates submitted them.
This will be done well in advance of election day because of early voting opportunities.
