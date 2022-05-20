Wonderline: Readers ask about York County voting, election details, county attorney

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Can you tell us how York County voters favored certain candidates, like for governor, secretary of state, etc.? And thank you for all the detailed coverage of the local election races – we appreciated it.

A: Regarding the Primary Election, here are some of the local highlights regarding how York County voters felt:

• For the Republican race for Congressional District 3, Adrian Smith earned 2,180 votes compared to 590 for Mike Calhoun.

• For the Republican race for governor, York County Republicans voted this way: Michael Connely, 23; Brett Lindstrom, 587; Donna Carpenter, 10; Lela McNinch, 21; Theresa Thibodeau, 119; Jim Pillen, 1,227; Troy Wentz, 2; Charles Herbster, 819; Breland Ridenour, 57.

• For the Republican race for Secretary of State, York County Republicans voted: Bob Evnen, 821; Rex Schroder, 567; Robert Borer, 899.

• For the Republican race for State Treasurer: John Murante, 1,271; Paul Anderson, 965.

• For the Republican race for State Attorney General: Jennifer Hicks, 670; Mike Hilgers, 1,663.

• For the Republican race for State Auditor: Mike Foley, 1,914; Larry Anderson, 536.

• For the Republican race for Public Service Commissioner in District 4: Rod Johnson, 892; Eric Kamler, 1,427.

• For the Democrat race for Congressional District 3: David Else, 167; Daniel Wik, 133.

• For the Democrat race for Governor: Carol Blood, 288; Roy Harris, 64.

• For the race for State Board of Education, District 5: Kirk Penner, 2,128; Helen Raikes, 845.

• Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors, Subdistrict 7: Ronda Rich, 1,274; Wayne Nestor, 455; Anthony Bohaty, 983.

• Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors at large: Becky Roesler, 290; Eugene Ulmer, 656; Jacob Ericksen, 428; Curtis Farrall, 573; Teresa Otte, 672.

Q: I understand the York County/Clay County Attorney ran as a write-in candidate for the position of Seward County against current Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston. Can you tell us how that turned out?

A: According to the Seward County voting results, Elston received 1,986 votes and there were 516 write-in votes.

Q: In the Primary Election, were there any York County residents who voted as members of the Legalize Marijuana NOW Party?

A: Yes. Three York County residents who are registered as members of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party cast ballots in the Primary Election.

Q: And that leads to my next question – what does the Legalize Marijuana NOW Party stand for, besides the obvious?

A: The Nebraska Legal Marijuana NOW Party is a political third party in Nebraska established in 2016 to “oppose drug prohibition.” The Legal Marijuana NOW Party is an offshoot of the Grassroots Party and the organization traces its roots to the Youth International Party of the 1960s.

Members say the “primary goal of the Nebraska Legal Marijuana NOW Party, aside from getting pro-cannabis candidates into office, is to increase voter turnout in elections. Legal Marijuana NOW is a social-democratic party that is anti-war, pro-labor and supports the rights of all minority groups. The Nebraska Legal Marijuana NOW Party promotes wise environmental stewardship and denounces corporate personhood.”

Q: This week, during a discussion, one of the county commissioners (I think it was Jack Sikes) said the county doesn’t have a county attorney to talk to, which is true because ours works in Clay County. My question is if John Lyons is officially the Clay County Attorney or if he is just filling in over there.

A: He is formally listed among the Clay County officials – so he is officially the Clay County Attorney.

Q: Which county in Nebraska is the smallest in size and which county has the smallest population?

A: Sarpy County is the smallest in size, measuring 248 square miles. And while we were looking, thought we’d add that the Cherry County has the greatest land area of all 93 counties in the state, measuring 5,960 square miles. Incidentally, York County ranks 54th regarding land area size among the counties, measuring 572.51 miles.

Arthur County has the smallest population, with 400 residents. Incidentally, Arthur County is also the fifth smallest county in the nation, in terms of population.

Q: I just thought I’d mention that the county has been doing great with graveling the roads since we got all that rain. Has anyone else noticed?

A: We are hearing that yes, others have noticed, as mentioned during this week’s York County Commissioner meeting. It was also noted that the county hired another new truck driver, which will help increase the loads of gravel being taken out into the rural roads.

Q: What percentage of Americans have had COVID-19?

A: The latest figures we saw from different health organizations was that nearly six out of 10 Americans had already had COVID-19, as of April 26.

Q: I saw that the nation reached another milestone in the number of COVID-related deaths. Do you happen to know how many people have died in Nebraska as a result of having COVID?

A: The latest information shows there have been 4,234 COVID-related deaths in Nebraska so far.