Wonderline: Readers ask about vaccine, Labor Day, state fair

A: That remains to be seen because three days (the busier days) still remain. State Fair officials release those figures after the state fair is completed.

Q: When was Bradshaw destroyed by a tornado?

A: The town of Bradshaw was nearly completely destroyed by a tornado on June 3, 1890.

Q: What is the history of Arborville?

A: According to local history accounts, early in 1870, John Willard Kingston and his two young sons arrived in the community by covered wagon from Michigan. He had earlier lost his wife and daughter, who had tuberculosis. In the tax records of the county, Mr. Kingston paid taxes in 1871 and received title to his land in 1877. His home served as the first post office, known as Willard Station, and he acted as the first postmaster. He was also Justice of the Peace, and in the 1885 York County atlas he was listed as the coroner.

In 1872, the first school district was organized in his home.

Some years later, Mr. Kingston remarried and had four more children.

Second to arrive in the settlement was Philander Church.