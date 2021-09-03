Wonderline: Readers ask about vaccine, Labor Day, state fair

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I have heard people who have had the COVID virus in a mild form do not need to be vaccinated. Is that true?
A: We asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. She said, “Even if people have a history of having COVID, we still recommend they be vaccinated. Studies have shown us that vaccination gives people a more robust and longer lasting immunity than what occurs after catching the virus itself (natural immunity). This would apply whether they experienced a mild case previously, or a more severe form of illness.”
Q: What is the history of Labor Day? Why do we celebrate it?
A: Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. The holiday is rooted in the late 19th century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being. Before it was created, the day was marked with protests and demonstrations – now it includes picnics, camping and down-time.
Q: Was the Nebraska State Fair attendance up or down this year?
A: That remains to be seen because three days (the busier days) still remain. State Fair officials release those figures after the state fair is completed.
Q: When was Bradshaw destroyed by a tornado?
A: The town of Bradshaw was nearly completely destroyed by a tornado on June 3, 1890.
Q: What is the history of Arborville?
A: According to local history accounts, early in 1870, John Willard Kingston and his two young sons arrived in the community by covered wagon from Michigan. He had earlier lost his wife and daughter, who had tuberculosis. In the tax records of the county, Mr. Kingston paid taxes in 1871 and received title to his land in 1877. His home served as the first post office, known as Willard Station, and he acted as the first postmaster. He was also Justice of the Peace, and in the 1885 York County atlas he was listed as the coroner.
In 1872, the first school district was organized in his home.
Some years later, Mr. Kingston remarried and had four more children.
Second to arrive in the settlement was Philander Church.
These were the years when settlers arrived in substantial numbers and the Rev. C. S. Harrison was instrumental in bringing groups from Illinois to find new homes. He was a preacher, nurseryman, horticulturist, poet and educator. He obtained the land and laid out the Village of Arborville in 1875. It was laid out eight blocks square with the town pump in the center. Each was marked by trees and bore those names of each different kind. With that number of trees, it was thought appropriate to call the village Arborville, as it somewhat resembled an arbor.
Q: When Garth Brooks cancelled the rest of his stadium tour, after Nebraska’s concert, how many shows did he have left?
A: He was nearly done with the tour when he cancelled after Nebraska’s concert at Memorial Stadium. He had five remaining shows, which were cancelled.
Q: What are heirloom flowers?
A: Heirloom flowers are plants that have been open-pollinated and have origins dating back 50 years or more. Some varieties are centuries old. These are the same flowers your great-great-grandparents would have grown in their gardens. The beauty of these flowers is that they can be enjoyed for generations. The seeds that are produced from heirloom plants will be identical to the parent plant – in other words, heirloom plants are not genetically modified.
Heirloom blooms also tend to attract more bees and butterflies.
And heirloom plants have the unique ability to produce viable seeds that can be saved year after year.
Q: There was a question a while back about whether people can park their vehicles on their front lawns. Can you print that again? I want to show it to someone.
A: There are rules regarding permanent parking in the city – vehicles are required to move every 24 hours and all vehicles must be licensed. There are also regulations within the city about junk vehicles. Plus, vehicles cannot be permanently parked in the city right-of-way (over sidewalks and in that area between the curb and the sidewalk).