Wonderline: Readers ask about trains, horns, water and parking

Q: Why are the trains blowing their horns now again, even though we have the quiet zone?

A: We don’t know. We received this exact question from 12 readers this week, so there is apparently a problem building. If there is, it is likely the railroad will have to be contacted about the issue.

Q: Who is the building inspector in York?

A: The building inspector in York is Chuck Hansen.

Q: Our faucet water tastes and smells terrible again. It’s overwhelmingly like rotten eggs. I thought with the treatment facility this would not happen again. Any ideas?

A: Well, first off, the new treatment facility for the city is for wastewater treatment, not water treatment.

And yes, this has been an ongoing issue at certain locations in York for some time now, occurring off and on.

Brandon Osentowski, water manager for the city, said, “The new treatment facility that the City of York has recently built is specifically for wastewater. This facility would have no direct effect on the drinking water, additionally we do not currently treat our drinking water.