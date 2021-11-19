Wonderline: Readers ask about South Blackburn, West Fourth Street, sidewalks and Amish recipe

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I was just enjoying the incredibly smooth resurfaced road top on South Blackburn to Road 11 and on west past the radio station to Highway 81 the past couple of weeks, when this past week they are now stripping the new layer down to the original surface. Any idea why?
A: York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim explained this work is to “rough up the shoulders so they can plant the shoulders.”
Q: Do you happen to know when they will fix the West Fourth Street Road where it meets up with Highway 81? There are a lot of potholes and bumps on both sides of the road. They have been there all summer and will probably get worse now that winter is approaching.
A: That work should be happening now. Earlier this week, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported that the milling machine was already in place and work was to begin right away and continue until done, as long as the weather cooperates.
Q: Is a public sidewalk in front of a residence to be maintained by the homeowner or by the city? I am referring to uneven sidewalks. If someone trips and falls due to an uneven public sidewalk, who is liable?
A: Sidewalks in front of residences are the responsibility of that property owner. Whoever owns the residential property is responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk.
If a sidewalk is on public property, it is the responsibility of the government entity that owns it.
And the liability lies with the responsible party.
Q: I always try to make the Amish Cook recipe each week in the newspaper, but this past week, it seems like only have the recipe was supplied to us. Can you check on that, and if only half the recipe ran, can you run it in its entirety?
A: We checked on that and found that Gloria Yoder’s writing agent didn’t send the entire recipe. So here it the entire recipe for Gloria’s pumpkin pie squares:
Crust:
• ½ cup butter, softened
• ½ cup brown sugar
• ½ cup rolled oats
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
Filling:
• 2 eggs
• ¾ cup white sugar
• 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
• 1 (12-fluid ounce) can evaporated milk
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground ginger (opt.)
• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves (opt.)
• ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg (opt.)
• Crumbs:
• ½ cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons butter, softened
Instructions
1. Mix together butter and brown sugar then mix in flour and the oats to make an oatmeal crumble crust.
2. Press crust inside a 9×13 inch baking dish.
3. Bake it in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes.
4. While the crust is baking, prepare the filling ingredients.
5. In a large bowl, beat eggs and mix in white sugar.
6. Beat in pumpkin and evaporated milk (I use our own fresh milk.).
7. Mix in salt, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.
8. When crust is finished baking, pour over hot crust.
9. Now mix crumb ingredients, and sprinkle over filling.
10. Return to the oven and bake an additional 20 minutes, until set.
11. Let cool before cutting into squares.
12. If desired, serve with a dab of whipped topping on each piece.
Q: How many yard sticks tall is the Cornerstone Bank? (Editor’s note: This is a question submitted by a little boy, named Gage Colburn, who just happened to ask the question as he and his mother drove past Cornerstone’s main bank in downtown York).
A: Mandy Hangelfelt at Cornerstone Bank asked their maintenance crew and found out the main bank is 87 feet tall – which translates to 29 yard sticks.
Q: Has a bachelor ever been the president of the United States? I was just curious as to whether there was ever a time we didn’t have a First Lady.
A: President James Buchanan was not married.
The wives of two presidents – John Tyler and Woodrow Wilson – died during their presidencies. Both men remarried during their terms.
Q: I’m making a new recipe for Thanksgiving and it calls for scallions. Aren’t those just green onions?
A: They are the same plant – and are just sometimes referred to as one or the other.
Q: Is there a statute of limitations for how long after something happens that a person can file a tort claim?
A: According to Section 13-919 of the Nebraska State Statutes, tort claims must be filed within two years from the event that prompted the claim.
Q: I’m curious about the governor’s mansion here in Nebraska. I was in Lincoln and amazingly saw it for the very first time, even though I’ve lived in Nebraska my entire life. How old is the house?
A: The governor’s residence is a modified Georgian Colonial home which was formally opened on March 17, 1958. Governor Anderson was the first to live there.
The architect was Selmier Solheim & Associates. The resident has 31 rooms, including five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There are four fireplaces and a three-stall garage.
In 1997, the home was completely remodeled. The changes included making it ADA accessible, the installation of a fire sprinkler system and smoke detection equipment, new wiring and lighting, new air flow modifications, asbestos removal and updated security equipment.
Q: Last week, I saw where a reader asked if President Biden was going to pardon a turkey this year. My question is why does a president pardon a turkey each year? And if they are pardoned, are they really not butchered?
A: According to a story we found from CNN, “rumors of turkey pardons go back as far as the Lincoln administration, when the president’s young son supposedly begged his father to spare a pet turkey that was destined for the dinner table.
“But the turkey pardon as we know it today has its roots in the mid-20th century. The National Turkey Federation has been the official turkey supplier to the First Family since 1947, when President Harry Truman accepted the feathered sacrifice. He did not, however, show the bird mercy.
“The first documented turkey pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The pardoning didn’t catch on, however. President Gerald Ford saw fit to pardon President Richard Nixon, but neither one of them saw fit to officially spare their turkeys.
“According to the White House, it wasn’t until 1989 that pardoning resurfaced as part of the turkey presentation. That year, President George H. W. Bush started what became a tradition upheld by every president since.”
The pardoned birds are sent to live out their lives at various locations, including petting zoos, Disney World and Mount Vernon – for real.