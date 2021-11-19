Wonderline: Readers ask about South Blackburn, West Fourth Street, sidewalks and Amish recipe

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I was just enjoying the incredibly smooth resurfaced road top on South Blackburn to Road 11 and on west past the radio station to Highway 81 the past couple of weeks, when this past week they are now stripping the new layer down to the original surface. Any idea why?

A: York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim explained this work is to “rough up the shoulders so they can plant the shoulders.”

Q: Do you happen to know when they will fix the West Fourth Street Road where it meets up with Highway 81? There are a lot of potholes and bumps on both sides of the road. They have been there all summer and will probably get worse now that winter is approaching.

A: That work should be happening now. Earlier this week, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported that the milling machine was already in place and work was to begin right away and continue until done, as long as the weather cooperates.