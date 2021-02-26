Wonderline: Readers ask about snow removal, tax and senator's quotes

A: The latest figure from the parks and recreation department was roughly 372 ash trees are on city property that will need to be taken down. Of those, 309 are along the Beaver Creek Trail.

The city has been proactive in this effort – grant applications have been made throughout the past few years and as trees are eliminated, young trees will replace them. The effort has been and will be done gradually.

Q: Is it legal to park vehicles and trailers in your front yard?

A: As explained in an earlier story, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “Yards are private property; vehicles and trailers can be legally parked on lawns or other portions of a private lot as long as they are not parked on areas of city right-of-way.”

Q: How long do the Sandhill cranes usually stay after they stop in Nebraska? Where did they come from and where are they going?

A: According to Nebraska Game and Parks, an individual crane will spend about 29 days on the Platte River.

The cranes have always had this “stop-over” point, located between Grand Island and Kearney. They stop here to “fuel up” for the rest of the long migratory trip north.