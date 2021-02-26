Wonderline: Readers ask about snow removal, tax and senator's quotes

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How many hours have city street crews spent moving snow so far this calendar year?
A: The figures for February are not yet available, but we do have the figures for January.
According to the January report for the city’s department of public works, 962 hours of snow removal took place in January, in York.
Q: Every year, there is talk at the state legislature about inheritance tax. My question is how much is currently in the county’s inheritance tax fund?
A: It is currently at about $5.5 million, which was mentioned during a conversation among the county commissioners this week.
Q: I read in the Associated Press article about Ben Sasse saying, “Let’s be clear about why this is happening. It’s because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn’t about the weird worship of one guy.” If you listen to the video account of this being said by Senator Sasse, he used the word “dude.” Why did the Associated Press change the word “dude” to “guy?”
A: Actually, he said both.
One statement was the following: “You are welcome to censure me again – but let’s be clear about why. It’s because I still believe, as you used to, that politics is not about the weird worship of one dude.”
There is a second, additional statement from Sasse that is: “Now, many of you are hacked off that I condemned his lies that led to a riot. Let’s be clear. The anger in this state party has never been about me violating principle or abandoning conservative policy. I’m one of the most conservative voters in the Senate. The anger’s always been simply about me not bending the knee to one guy.”
Q: What percentage of York County’s population has had COVID-19?
A: Regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 (in which testing took place), 12.04 percent of the county’s population has had COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The latest population figure for the county is 13,772. And the latest case number for the county is 1,659.
Q: Who makes the decision to close the interstate when there is bad winter weather? Do local law enforcement officials do it? Or it decided on the state level?
A: That decision is made on the state level.
Q: I saw a television story about how even though it got so, so cold here, it still didn’t get cold enough to kill the larvae that will kill all our ash trees in the next few years.
That got me to thinking about York. How many ash trees on city property will have to be taken down in the next few years because of this problem?
A: The latest figure from the parks and recreation department was roughly 372 ash trees are on city property that will need to be taken down. Of those, 309 are along the Beaver Creek Trail.
The city has been proactive in this effort – grant applications have been made throughout the past few years and as trees are eliminated, young trees will replace them. The effort has been and will be done gradually.
Q: Is it legal to park vehicles and trailers in your front yard?
A: As explained in an earlier story, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “Yards are private property; vehicles and trailers can be legally parked on lawns or other portions of a private lot as long as they are not parked on areas of city right-of-way.”
Q: How long do the Sandhill cranes usually stay after they stop in Nebraska? Where did they come from and where are they going?
A: According to Nebraska Game and Parks, an individual crane will spend about 29 days on the Platte River.
The cranes have always had this “stop-over” point, located between Grand Island and Kearney. They stop here to “fuel up” for the rest of the long migratory trip north.
The cranes, also according to Game and Parks, “winter in the southern states and Mexico and then flocks of them starting coming northward on the Central Flyway and arrive along the Platte River in that area. After they build up their fat reserves to help them sustain their flight they leave for their nesting period in Canada and Alaska – and for a few, Siberia.”
Q: Years ago, there was an economic study done (as referenced in a story this week, in the York News-Times) regarding the completion of the four-lane Highway 81 from York to Columbus. Can you find the results of that study and tell us what some of the aspects of completion would mean as far as economic impact?
A: The economic impact study was done several years ago. Here were some of the findings at that time:
• $195.4 million to the Nebraska economy during the construction period;
• $20.7 million in value created from reduction in accidents;
• 40-60 percent reduction in accidents;
• $1.2 million in savings due to reduction in daily commute times;
• Many benefits to the trucking and service sector;
• $281 million in state and local taxes.