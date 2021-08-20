Wonderline: Readers ask about playground, complex, pool

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Once the Peyton Parker Lane Playground is completed, will the maintenance and upkeep expense be the city’s responsibility?
A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “Community leaders who are raising money have discussed with the city setting up an ongoing York Community Foundation account to help with maintenance.”
Q: There has been so much activity at the ballfield complex this year – it’s really neat. I was curious if there were any statistics about how many teams and how many people have been at the complex so far this year and how many more are projected to come yet this year.
A: Cheree Folts, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of York, said, “So far this year, the complex has had 12 tournaments, 714 field rentals for practices and games and 128 batting cage reservations. A final complex report will be provided in October as York High School Softball, York College’s Baseball and Softball are just starting and those figures are not determined yet.”
Q: Does someone locally do sewing/mending?
A: Yes. Crystal Cox says she provides those types of services. She can be reached at 402-363-8691.
Q: Since York’s outdoor swimming pool is about ready to close, when will the indoor pool be ready to be open to the public again? Is there a tentative date?
A: “The tentative date now provided by the contractor is November-January,” said Cheree Folts, director of Parks and Rec. “The project delay is in conjunction with the unforeseen HVAC insulation issue and steel supply availability.”
Mayor Barry Redfern said this week that he’s been in contract with the work crews there and “we hope they will get the steel next week. We are trying to push ahead.”
Q: How is York Public Schools’ enrollment this year? Is it up or down? Just curious.
A: This week, York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said enrollment is up slightly. They are at 1,412 students, compared to 1,388 last year. He said that figure doesn’t include pre-school.
Q: Was Joe Biden in the Senate during the Vietnam War?
A: Yes, he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972.
Q: How many nursing homes are in Nebraska?
A: We checked with many sources and it appears the number is currently 200.
Q: In your story regarding the population of kids 18 years and younger who live in certain school districts, why are the census numbers higher than the enrollments for those schools?
A: Well, the census figures represent all the kids in that age bracket – the younger ones are not in school yet and some of the older ones may have already graduated. Plus, there are a number of kids who attend private schools and/or have optioned out to attend classes in another district.
Q: Should people who have severe allergies get the COVID vaccination?
A: This is a question that should be asked of a health care provider/professional. Consult your doctor if you have concerns about getting the COVID vaccination.
Q: What is a fried peach pie?
A: It’s a pitted peach wrapped in pie dough and then deep fried until golden brown, then sprinkled with sugar (and cinnamon if you like that).
Q: What percentage of Nebraskans has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
A: The latest figure is 50.63%. So just a little over half of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated at this point.
Q: How many people died during the 1918 pandemic in Nebraska?
A: Historical accounts say Omaha alone had 974 deaths between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31, due to the Spanish Flu.
“The state’s overall death toll was variously reported between 2,800 and 7,500 people, a broad range because Nebraska’s reporting was so woefully incomplete. Medical professionals gave various reasons for this. Many said that the large number of patients left them little time to keep good records. Federal officials considered Nebraska’s numbers so inaccurate that they omitted them when calculating the nation’s total infection rate and mortality,” according to an adaptation of “Flu Epidemic, 1918,” Nebraska Timeline column.