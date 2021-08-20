Wonderline: Readers ask about playground, complex, pool

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Once the Peyton Parker Lane Playground is completed, will the maintenance and upkeep expense be the city’s responsibility?

A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “Community leaders who are raising money have discussed with the city setting up an ongoing York Community Foundation account to help with maintenance.”

Q: There has been so much activity at the ballfield complex this year – it’s really neat. I was curious if there were any statistics about how many teams and how many people have been at the complex so far this year and how many more are projected to come yet this year.

A: Cheree Folts, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of York, said, “So far this year, the complex has had 12 tournaments, 714 field rentals for practices and games and 128 batting cage reservations. A final complex report will be provided in October as York High School Softball, York College’s Baseball and Softball are just starting and those figures are not determined yet.”

Q: Does someone locally do sewing/mending?