Wonderline: Readers ask about online property photos, old sewer plant

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: The pictures are missing for the individual properties on https://york.gworks.com site. Will they be uploaded again? or are they gone for good?

A: York County Assessor Ann Charlton said when the problem arose, she called GWORKS, which maintains the pictures and information, and they informed her that “the link site was down and would be fixed soon.”

She said if this type of thing happens again and a user finds issues such as this, they should call her office and they will contact GWORKS.

Q: Now that the clearing of the old sewer plant is finished, has the city decided on what to do with the land? Will the fence with all the weeds be moved?

A: York Public Works Director James Paul says, “The City of York has not made a decision on future land use for the area where the wastewater facility was located along East Nobes Road. Depending on the future land use, the fence around the property may remain for security purposes or may be removed and utilized at another city owned property.”

Q: If there is a vacancy in an elected official’s position, in the county – not including a county board member – how is that vacancy dealt with? Who chooses the person who fulfills a vacant term?

A: That is up to the county commissioners. They appoint people to fill vacant seats for elected positions within the county.

If a county board seat is vacant, the person to fill that seat is appointed by a panel consisting of the county attorney, the county clerk and the county treasurer.

Q: How many years has 4-H existed in York County?

A: We just did the math because we have a story that will run in our pre-fair section coming out in the next few days. 4-H was created here 124 years ago. And remember – that was the creation of all of 4-H, period, in the nation, as well. Check out the section for more information and details.

Q: Why is it that every time I go out walking at night in York, dogs are always barking at me?

A: We don’t know.

Q: So with the NRD garden plots on the east side of town, are those all just dead and ruined from the hail storm? I was just curious if the local gardeners are going to be able to get anything out of their gardening spots up there this year.

A: As written by Bob Sautter, York County Visitors Bureau director, in his regular YNT column, he has historically had a plot there (since it was created) and this week, the decision was finally made by the NRD to just plow it all up because the hail damage was too great for plants out there to survive. So that’s that, for this year.

Q: I love watching cooking shows on television. I was watching endless hours of it the other day and got to thinking who had the very first cooking show on TV – was it Emeril Lagasse or Rachael Ray?

A: Neither. The advent of cooking shows on television is credited to the one and only Julia Child.

Her show, “The French Chef,” debuted in 1963 – long before the other two.

Q: There is a property in my neighborhood that is an absolute disaster – no one has touched this mess in years. There are still broken limbs everywhere and hanging from the trees – from the last three ice storms over the course of two past winters! The weeds now have taken over any grass that was ever there and no one ever mows it. It sits on a corner lot and it is a disaster. Who is responsible for mowing that lawn and taking care of tree limbs that are hanging to the ground or falling over into the neighbor’s yard?

A: Section 38-14 of the city’s municipal code says, “All owners or occupants of any lot, block or parcel of land within the city shall keep the lots and pieces of ground and the adjoining streets and alleys free of any growth of twelve (12) inches or more in height of weeds, grasses or worthless vegetation and shall not permit the branches of trees along the sidewalk in front of or along the sidewalk of their property to extend over said sidewalk nearer than eight (8) feet from the surface of the sidewalk or within thirteen (13) feet over any portion of public streets and alleys used for vehicular traffic.”

Call the city offices to report the issue, if you so choose. The asset manager has been actively looking into all problem properties and working with owners to get the situations remedied.

Q: Why do people keep going to the county board every other Tuesday to tell them how they feel about the proposed solar field project by McCool Junction? I read the stories every other week about what people have to say – but I can’t figure out why they are telling the board these things when the board doesn’t even have an action item on their agenda pertaining to the topic. I was just curious.

A: The county commissioners do allow for a “public forum” portion of their meeting during which members of the public can talk to them about any topic that is not the agenda. It is during this time that people have been speaking about their feelings regarding the proposed solar field project by McCool Junction.

Many of those who have done so have brought up things they would like to see in future zoning regulations pertaining to these types of projects.

Otherwise, this conversation has been allowed as a public forum, just as it is called.

And the reader is correct, there have been no action items before the county commissioners, so far, regarding this proposed project.

Q: It seems like so many people I know have COVID right now or I’m hearing that so many people have been sick in the past few weeks. Can you tell us what the latest figures are for COVID cases here?

A: The most recent figures from the Four Corners Health Department show there were 52 new COVID cases reported in the health district in the last 7-day timeframe. That is for all four counties – York, Seward, Polk and Butler.

However, it should be pointed out that these cases were lab-confirmed – home test results are not included in these results, so it is likely there were more cases than being reported.