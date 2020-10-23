Wonderline: Readers ask about mask mandates, dogs, garbage and COVID

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: With the surging number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area, I wonder about a local mask mandate. I know in Lincoln and Omaha, they have mask mandates even though we don’t have one statewide. How would a mask mandate come about locally? I know it would be difficult to enforce, but maybe it would help numbers while allowing businesses and schools to continue to stay open. Could it be done with a vote of the county board? Or the York City Council? Or could the mayor declare it? Or could Four Corners officials do it? How could that be achieved? Who has the authority to establish that?

A: We reached out to Charles Campbell, the York city attorney, who said he would answer the question, as it pertains to the city itself. He said it could be ordered by the mayor as an emergency measure. And the mayor could also do this with the consent of the council if he wanted to have council input.

Q: What is the York city ordinance regarding the number of dogs in a residence? Who do you contact if the number of dogs exceeds the amount allowed by the ordinance?