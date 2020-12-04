Wonderline: Readers ask about limbs, mask mandate, city claims

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: There are some downed tree limbs on an undeveloped property adjacent to ours, courtesy of the recent ice storm. Since the property is in such close proximity to ours, we are concerned that our neighbors might conclude it is ours and that we are neglecting the clean-up process. However, we suspect the landowner isn’t even aware of the damage. If that is the case, and since we have no idea who owns the property, who is the best individual or entity to contact, in order to ensure that the landowner is aware of the recent damage?

A: We determined this question came from a resident of York, by looking at the phone number, so we are assuming this property is located in York.

Probably the best idea would be to just contact city offices and ask them how to proceed with this situation. The phone number for the city administrative offices is 363-2600. Someone there will be able to point this person in the right direction.