Wonderline: Readers ask about limbs, mask mandate, city claims

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: There are some downed tree limbs on an undeveloped property adjacent to ours, courtesy of the recent ice storm. Since the property is in such close proximity to ours, we are concerned that our neighbors might conclude it is ours and that we are neglecting the clean-up process. However, we suspect the landowner isn’t even aware of the damage. If that is the case, and since we have no idea who owns the property, who is the best individual or entity to contact, in order to ensure that the landowner is aware of the recent damage?
A: We determined this question came from a resident of York, by looking at the phone number, so we are assuming this property is located in York.
Probably the best idea would be to just contact city offices and ask them how to proceed with this situation. The phone number for the city administrative offices is 363-2600. Someone there will be able to point this person in the right direction.
Q: The city's board of health imposed a mask mandate. The newspaper said that the board of health can make policy during a "health crisis" and that the pandemic qualified for that. Who decided that the board could have that power? Did the city council decide that we were in a health crisis? I find it upsetting that a board made up of a majority of unelected members has the right to impose an ordinance, enforced by police, and punishable by fines, without some kind of vote by the city council or the citizens.
A: Charles Campbell, the city attorney for York, explained the following: “The authority of the city board of health is provided by state statute. Section 16-238 of the Nebraska statutes provides that a city of the first class, which includes York, may make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious or malignant diseases into the city. The statute goes on to state that in all first class cities, that the city shall create a board of health for this purpose and it designates the members of the board.
“The statute provides that the board of health shall enact rules and regulations having the force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the people of the city, and shall enforce them and provide fines and punishments for the violation of such rules and regulations,” Campbell continued, citing the law.
“As provided by state law, the City of York passed ordinances many years ago that created a board of health to carry out the provisions of the state law. The board acted to adopt the health measures as authorized by state law and the city ordinances.”
Q: Where can we see the list of all claims submitted to the city and approved? Is there somewhere to access that?
A: The full list of claims, each and every time they are presented to and approved by the council, is published in the York News-Times as a legal notice.
Q: When will the York Senior Center reopen?
A: With current restrictions in place and the state being very close to going to the 10-person rule, that question just can’t be answered right now. It all depends on COVID infection rates, directed health measures, safety protocols and more created by the pandemic.
Q: Why was Judge Judy taken off television?
A: “Judge Judy” ended as Judge Judy Sheindlin is at odds with the talent agency Rebel Entertainment Partners. She is in the process of bringing her new TV show, “Judy Justice” to streaming audiences – but the litigious matters with REP agency continue. It’s not quite clear as of right now if the new show will become reality.
Q: Every year there is a “word of the year” based on the number of “look-ups” (searches for definitions) during a certain year. What was this year’s “word of the year?” And what have some been from the past?
A: This year’s word of the year is “pandemic” – for obvious reasons.
In 2019, it was “they” – in a new reference to reflect the use of “they” as “relating to a person whose gender identity is non-binary.”
In 2018, the word was “justice.” It was chosen by Merriam-Webster, driven by the news cycle and President Trump’s Twitter feed.
In 2017, the word was “feminism.”
In 2016, the word was “surreal.”
In 2015 the word of the year was determined by Merriam-Webster to be “ism.” They said the “top isms to earn high traffic spikes and big bumps in look-ups on the company’s website were socialism, fascism, racism, feminism, communism, capitalism and terrorism.
In 2014, the word of the year was “culture.”
In 2013, the word of the year was “science.”
Q: This sounds like a dumb question but what is the best way to store potatoes? For some reason, the last few times I bought a bunch of potatoes they just didn’t keep very well.
A: The best ways to store raw potatoes is to put them in a cool place because storage temperature has a significant impact on how long potatoes will last. Also keep them away from light if possible. Also don’t store raw potatoes in the refrigerator or the freezer – while cool temperatures are ideal for potato storage, refrigeration and freezing are not. And it’s best to place them in an open bowl or paper bag as potatoes need airflow to prevent the accumulation of moisture, which can lead to spoilage.
