Wonderline: Readers ask about Jean Thiele, 1972 and Santa

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: A number of folks referred to Jean Thiele as C. Jean Thiele in their well wishes this week in that fun tribute to our wonderful city clerk. My question is what does the initial C stand for?

A: C stands for Carol, says Thiele’s brother, Dale Radcliff.

Q: Thank you so much for honoring Jean Thiele in the Friday publication of the York News-Times! Well deserved! My husband and I were thinking back to our time in 1972 (because that’s when Jean started her job as city clerk) and I was hoping you could look up some fun facts about the year of 1972, like music, happenings, world events, whatever. Thanks so much!

A: In the year of 1972, the Watergate scandal unfolded; the United States and the Soviet Union signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty; and NASA officially began the Space Shuttle Program (but the first mission didn’t fly until 1981).

In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the United States Senate; American swimmer Mark Spitz won seven gold medals in the Summer Olympics in Munich; and mini-skirts were in style.