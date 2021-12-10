Wonderline: Readers ask about Jean Thiele, 1972 and Santa

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: A number of folks referred to Jean Thiele as C. Jean Thiele in their well wishes this week in that fun tribute to our wonderful city clerk. My question is what does the initial C stand for?
A: C stands for Carol, says Thiele’s brother, Dale Radcliff.
Q: Thank you so much for honoring Jean Thiele in the Friday publication of the York News-Times! Well deserved! My husband and I were thinking back to our time in 1972 (because that’s when Jean started her job as city clerk) and I was hoping you could look up some fun facts about the year of 1972, like music, happenings, world events, whatever. Thanks so much!
A: In the year of 1972, the Watergate scandal unfolded; the United States and the Soviet Union signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty; and NASA officially began the Space Shuttle Program (but the first mission didn’t fly until 1981).
In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the United States Senate; American swimmer Mark Spitz won seven gold medals in the Summer Olympics in Munich; and mini-skirts were in style.
“Grease” had its first Broadway run; the band “ABBA” was formed; the Easy Bake Oven was one of the hottest toys; and everyone wanted a Volkswagen Bug.
The top songs of 1972 included: “American Pie” by Don McLean, “Nights In White Satin” by The Moody Blues, “Heart of Gold” by Neil Young, “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green, “Song Sung Blue” by Neil Diamond, “Horse With No Name” by America, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” by The Temptations and “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress” by The Hollies.
Q: How long has the City of York had a governmental structure that included a city administrator? It’s been a long time, hasn’t it?
A: According to city history books, Ordinance 1134 was adopted on September 12, 1928, which created the appointed position of city administrator.
Q: When is Santa going to be at the library in York?
A: Santa will be making a lot of visits to York this year and kids will be able to chat with him at the Kilgore Library on a number of occasions. He will be at the library on Thursdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 23 from 5-7 p.m.; and on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Kids can also drop off their letters to Santa through Dec. 20.
Q: How many York County soldiers died in World War II? With the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor this week, I was wondering about this.
A: We found the names of 23 York County soldiers who died in World War II.
They were: Lester W. Cotner, Roy H. Berglund, Irven J. Blum, Hugo G. Buell, Wayne W. Dahlstedt, Emmett W. Davis, Donald H. Dobberstein, C.L. Dobberstein, Wilson C. Gilmore, Glen N. Condringer, Bryce E. Hanna, Bruce V. Johnson, Milton O. Johnson, John L. Layton, William L. Maronde, John W. Messinger, Lauritche G. Petersen, Ronald L. Porter, John C. Sandall, James L. Schultz, Leonard E. Swanson, Gerald L. Warthen and Earl L. Widga.
Q: And one more question about World War II: Which counties in Nebraska saw the greatest number of casualties of war?
A: In looking at the total number of soldiers lost during World War II, from the different counties in Nebraska, the following counties had the highest numbers of those lost: Douglas County, 595; Lancaster County, 233; Hall County, 78; Gage County, 75; Lincoln County, 71; Adams County, 64; Scotts Bluff County, 59; Dawson County, 54; Dodge County, 52; Madison County, 52; Buffalo County, 48; Holt County, 48; and Custer County, 47.
Q: Where does the current Amish Cook live?
A: For those who might not know, The Amish Cook is weekly column that runs in this newspaper.
The column is currently written by Gloria Yoder.
Gloria Yoder is a young, Amish mom living in Flat Rock, Ill.
Q: When will be able to swim in the indoor swimming pool at the York Community Center once again?
A: A tentative re-opening date for the York Community Center has been announced to be Feb. 1, 2020. It is tentative and that date is not set in stone.
Q: Why are mason jars called mason jars?
A: They are named after John Landis Mason, who invented them in 1858. The glass jars were created to form a hermetic seal for canning and jarring. The jars are also known as Ball jars, thanks to the Ball corporation that still manufactures the jars today, as well as fruit jars or simply canning jars.