Wonderline: Readers ask about Highway 34, York sign, Trump voters in York County

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What do you know about progress on Highway 34 west of York? There has not been a work crew in that area in two or three weeks. It looks like most of the paving and asphalt work is done, but there is quite a bit of finish-up work that is still necessary around intersections and driveways. This could have easily been done by now, and it is quite frustrating to those of us who are inconvenienced by this project.

A: Harvey Keim, York County Highway Superintendent, told the commissioners this past week he, too, was just waiting for Highway 34 to be completed.

This is a state project and has nothing to do with the county – but Keim does keep tabs on the progress because that construction project has impacted county roads where traffic has become higher during this work.

“The last email I got about it, they were going to be probably striping from Oct. 11-18,” Keim said. “They’ve been finishing patch jobs, the last I heard. Hopefully, they will be done by Nov. 1. We just hope they can get it done by then and get things cleaned up.”