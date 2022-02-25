Wonderline: Readers ask about election, Henderson Home Show, tire collection

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: In York’s last election, Steve Postier was incorrectly allowed to fil for city council. He has filed again for this election. Does he now reside in city limits?

A: Yes. Postier asked for his residential property to be annexed into city limits, which did take place. So he does now live inside York city limits.

Q: Can you tell me if the Henderson Home Show will be held this year? And if so, do you have any idea who the businesses are that will be present?

A: Actually, we hope the reader is seeing this answer today because the Henderson Home Show is currently underway.

The Henderson Home Show is being held Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the Heartland School north gym. An all-you-can-eat pancake feed is scheduled for 7:30-9 a.m. (sponsored by the Henderson Foundation). Those who attend will be able to see a 20-foot model steam train layout provided by Free-moNebraska and shop at a coffee bar by Coaster Coffee Co. Door prizes will be drawn every hour. From 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Henderson Foodmart will serve hot beef sandwich meals with drinks and desserts in the cafeteria. Also, attendees will be able to drop off gently used items from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Goodwill truck in the school’s circle drive.

As far as the businesses that will be represented there, here is the list provided by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce: 104.9 Max Country and 103.5 Kool Radio, Balaban’s, Bethesda Preschool, BombShell Boutique, Farmers Vale Apiary, Coldwell Banker, Cornerstone Bank, Countryside Lawn, Critel Enterprises, Easy Lawn Lawn Care, Henderson Community Garden, Henderson Health Care Services, Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park, Henderson State Bank, Hiebner Body Shop, Husker Sue Creations, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Mainstay Communications, Mom and Daughter Homemade Crafts, Norwex, Orgorzolka Girl Scout Cookies, Perennial Public Power District, Ruby Ribbon, Teckmeyer, Financial Services, Tri-FitAurora, Usborne Books and More, Willow Lane, Willow Station, York Heating and Air Conditioning.

Q: I have been asking for a while if there are any plans to have a tire amnesty day – a day where old tires will be collected for free – in York or York County. Who do I talk to in order to get the ball rolling, so we can have one? It’s been a while since there was a tire collection day in York County and we need to have another one soon.

A: As reported this past week by York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, he too had been approached by several people who wanted the same type of event to be held again.

“I looked around and talked to different folks, including the operator of the landfill and I found out that the landfill will be having tire amnesty days on April 30 and May 1. They already secured a grant to pay for it,” Bulgrin said. “This will be for York County residents only, and will not include businesses. There will be advertising of the details prior to the event taking place.”

Q: If someone wants to file to run for the District 24 state legislature seat, can they do that at their county clerk’s office or do they have to do it with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office?

A: That particular filing has to be done with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

Q: Who invented this new Meeting Owl device that we see government entities purchasing in order to enhance the video and audio when putting their meetings out online? And was it invented just because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: Owl Labs is a company that makes 360-degree video conferencing devices called the Meeting Owl and the Meeting Owl Pro. It was founded in 2014 by robotics experts Max Makeev and Mark Schnittman. It raised a total of $7.3 million in venture capital from seed and Series A rounds by serial entrepreneur Andy Rubin. In June, 2017, it announced its Meeting Owl device. So the device was created before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Q: I watch the show, “Sister Wives,” on television and am intrigued by this unorthodox family. Can you tell me how many kids does Kody Brown have and which ones are the children of which wives?

A: For the people who do not know, “Sister Wives” is a reality TV show that follows Kody Brown and his four wives. Their religion includes the theory/practice of plural marriage.

Kody and his wife, Meri, have one daughter – Mariah.

Kody and his wife, Janelle, have six children: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savannah.

Kody and his wife, Christine, have six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendolyn and Truly.

Kody and his wife, Robyn, have five children: Dayton, Aurora, Brenna, Solomon and Ariella.

There are 18 kids total.

So far, there are two grandchildren – Axel and Evangalynn.

Q: A few years ago, there was this trend of people eating cauliflower pizza crust. Now I hear there is a red beet pizza crust. Is that intended to be low carb too?

A: Actually, no. It’s just something different.

One of the main ingredients in the red beet pizza crust is potato – so it’s not low carb. It’s just an alternative to regular pizza crust.