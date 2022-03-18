Wonderline: Readers ask about dog park, donations, election and Lucille Mincks

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I know the city work crews are already so busy, but there is an issue with people leaving their waste all over at the dog park. I was there last night and it’s a problem. Whose job is it to clean that up? Or should people just be told to take care of their own stuff?

A: When the dog park was established, it was made clear that dog owners are supposed to clean up after their animals just as they would be expected to do so while walking them in any park or on a sidewalk.

Q: I just wanted to say please give your donation dollars to the local Adopt A Pet instead of the ASPCA that has been advertising so much lately on television. Very little of that donated money actually goes to the animals, through ASPCA. Is that true?

A: The American Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says the organization “uses money from donations for a variety of tasks related to animal welfare, from direct care in animal shelters to lobbying to pass animal welfare laws.”

We found three sources that said about 25% of donations are used for things like advertising and administration.”

While there have been good things said about the organization, there have also been allegations of wasteful spending and high salaries paid to higher ranking executives.

If someone is wanting to donate money to any cause, they should thoroughly investigate the organization before making a donation.

It should be noted that by donating to York Adopt A Pet, instead, the money stays completely local and it is proven that the money goes directly to animal care. By keeping that donation local, proof of how it is used is easily seen.

Q: When is the last date you can change your party affiliate to vote in the May primary? Or if an independent wants to change to a party affiliation to participate?

A: York County Clerk Kelly Turner provided the following deadlines pertaining to the election in this regard:

• April 22: Postmark deadline for mailed in registrations.

• April 22: Prior to midnight, last day voter registrations can be completed online for the person to be registered to vote for the upcoming election.

• April 22: At close of business, last day voter registrations can be completed at DMV for the person to be registered to vote in an upcoming election.

• April 22: Last day for voter registration form to be delivered to the election office by someone other than the person registering to vote, for the person to be registered to vote in an upcoming election.

• May 2: At 6 p.m., last day for in-person voter registration.

Q: When was Mincks Park created and why is it called Mincks Park? I saw the Star of the State story and thought about how Mincks Park is such a great place for the swimming pool and the future Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

A: On May 15, 2003, then-mayor, Greg Adams, and the York City Council agreed to name the new park after Lucile Mincks, whose estate provided millions of dollars to projects throughout the county to benefit youth – including $750,000 as the seed money for the construction of the family aquatic center.

Development of Mincks Park began later that year, with dirt work and construction over the pool. It was noted that the park would be developed over time, likely decades. Organizers and city officials envisioned the aquatic center, covered picnic areas, green space, tree plantings, a driveway through the park and plenty of parking.

Ms. Mincks, through the York Community Foundation, left millions of dollars for a number of projects in the county, including for playground equipment installed in nearly every community, improvements to community centers, a new gym floor in the York City Auditorium and face lifts to a number of ball parks in every town. And of course, for the new pool in York as well as seed money for a new swimming pool in Henderson.

Q: My question is why speed limits vary in different parts of this area. The speed limit through Bradshaw is 50 mph, the speed limit through Utica is 65 mph and the speed limit around McCool Junction is 70 mph. How are these speed limits determined?

A: These are all areas on state highways, so the state determines these speed limits.

Speed limits are determined through traffic studies, conducted by the state, which includes information regarding vehicle counts, accident rates, etc.

It should be noted, however, that speed limits can be modified if a need is brought forward to do so – again, after extensive traffic studies.

As far as what determined these specific speed limits, we have not been able to find someone who could specifically speak to each one.

Q: Has the man who stabbed his wife in York, back in 2020, been sentenced yet? Maybe it was already published and I missed it. I was just wondering whatever happened in that situation.

A: Mario Reyes, 62, of York, remains in custody and the case is ongoing. A competency review, regarding Reyes’ mental ability to stand trial, has been scheduled for later this month, in York County District Court.

Q: Why is there such an awful dip on the east side of South Lincoln Avenue, in the southbound lanes? It seems to be getting worse. It’s on the bypass, as you approach the area where Perennial Power is located.

A: It appears the asphalt has been breaking up as there is a sinking area there. This is a state roadway so the state is responsible for fixing any issues. We were unable to reach anyone on the state level to address that particular trouble spot.

Q: This morning before I went to work, on some television station, they were running re-runs of “Gilligan’s Island.” I loved that show! It was hard for me to even walk out the door at that point because I just wanted to sit there and watch it! Anyway, I was looking at the setting and thinking about how they shot that show back in the 1960s, and came up with this Wonderline question: Where did they shoot “Gilligan’s Island?” Was it on a real island?

A: The pilot for “Gilligan’s Island” was filmed on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Some said Natalie Schafer, who played Mrs. Howell, only accepted the role because the show was essentially paying for a vacation to Hawaii.

However, after the pilot was filmed and the show was picked up, the “lagoon” set was located on a CBS Studio City lot. They had made attempts to shoot on a beach in Malibu, but weather and fog got in the way. So they created the manmade lagoon.