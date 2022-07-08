Wonderline: Readers ask about deadly weapons, mowing grass

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I was wondering if the protest group on the west side of the courthouse Sunday had an assembly permit? If they did not, were they contacted and advised they needed one?

A: York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said, “Typically, groups or individuals ask permission to do some sort of activity on courthouse property. There is no permit that I am aware of.”

Q: A week or so ago, I saw something in the news about a Nebraska State Patrol trooper being honored for “Hit of the Year.” What exactly did that mean?

A: The Nebraska State Patrol was honored by Stop Stick Ltd. for the 2021 “Hit of the Year.” This award is presented annually for an “exceptional stop stick deployment that results in the safe conclusion of a pursuit.” The award was presented to NSP Trooper John Lewis “for his successful deployment of stop sticks during a pursuit with a man suspected of shooting Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck on March 21, 2021. Trooper Lewis’ deployed was chosen out of more than 4,000 stop stick deployments in 2021.”

When the award was presented, Colonel John Bolduc (NSP superintendent) said, “The apprehension of this suspect was imperative and it took exceptional teamwork from many troopers, officers and deputies. Part of that team effort was an unbelievable stop stick deployment by Trooper Lewis. If the suspect hadn’t hit the spikes, he could very well have entered Lincoln and put even more members of the public in danger.”

Q: What is considered to be a deadly weapon in the state of Nebraska as it pertains to concealed deadly weapons?

A: A concealed weapon under Nebraska law includes guns but also certain knives, brass or iron knuckles “or any other deadly weapon.” According to state statute, a knife is considered a deadly weapon if the blade is over 3.5 inches long, capable of cutting, tearing or stabbing, and could lead to death or serious bodily injury.

Q: Who can get a concealed handgun permit in Nebraska?

A: To be eligible, the applicant must be 21 years old or older; not have a felony conviction; not have any convictions of domestic violence; not have been discharged dishonorably from the Armed Forces; not be a fugitive, on parole, on probation, under house arrest, or under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment longer than a year; meet additional provisions to demonstrate physical, mental and moral requirements.

Q: What can be done to make the owner of a property next to mine mow the grass?

A: Mowing properties is required within the city of York. If there is a problem issue, report it to the city offices and notice will be given.

Q: Where are all the tornado warning sirens physically located in York?

A: When this question was last asked in the Wonderline, York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said the following places are the locations of the city’s tornado warning sirens:

• Near Wendy’s

• In the Elms Trailer Park

• At the York Country Club

• In Miller Park

• In the manufacturing area near Kroy

• In the area of 12th Street and Maine Avenue

• In the area of Naber’s Truck Center

Q: At coffee, one of the people there said seals are dying from the Bird Flu now and I can’t really believe that is possible. Why would seals die from the Bird Flu?

A: The Associated Press ran a story recently which said, “An unusual number of seals are becoming stranded and dying off the coast of Maine this summer and avian influenza is to blame, according to the federal government.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that samples from four Maine seals tested positive for the virus. Marine mammal rescuers started to notice an unusually high number of seal strandings in June and then the USDA conducted the tests. The virus is capable of jumping to mammals, though it rarely affects humans. This is not the first instance of bird flu jumping to marine mammals, such as seals. The source of the outbreak among seals is still being investigated.”

Q: I read last week about giving eggshells to chickens. I have another question about eggshells. Why did my grandma put eggshells in her coffee grounds?

A: Adding eggshells to coffee grounds is said to take away some of the bitter taste that coffee can have. The eggshells were cleaned and allowed to dry – and then added to the coffee grounds when making coffee. It was a practice dating back to the early 1900s – some people still do it to this day. It adds a richness to the coffee and makes regular every day coffee taste like it was specially brewed.

Q: What does it mean to be bipolar?

A: Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking and behavior, according to numerous sources. People who have bipolar disorder can have periods in which they feel overly happy and energized and other periods of feeling very sad, hopeless and sluggish.

It is a disorder caused by structural and functional changes in the brain or changes in genes.

Patients may feel normal, without any symptoms, in between episodes of mania and depression.

Q: Does the city of York spray for mosquitoes in the summer?

A: The practice of spraying for mosquitoes was discontinued in York many, many years ago because citizens complained about the associated noise, smell and possible negative health effects. So the practice was eliminated.

Q: A few years ago, you guys published a recipe from the Amish Cook for a mashed potato cake. I think you also re-ran that recipe because it was so popular. Anyway, it was a long time ago and I can’t find the recipe. I looked online also, but I can’t find it because I’m probably searching it wrong. Anyway, is there any way you can find that same recipe and run it again? Thanks!

A: We found it. Here it is, the recipe for mashed potato cake.

Cream one cup butter and two cups of sugar in a mixing bowl until fluffy.

Add two eggs and beat well.

Add one cup of cold mashed potatoes, one teaspoon of vanilla, two cups of flour, ½ cup of cocoa, one teaspoon of baking soda, one cup of milk. Mix well.

Pour into a greased 9x13 inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until cake tests done.