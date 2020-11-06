Wonderline: Readers ask about COVID, election, railroad, wastewater plant

A: With so many municipal recycling programs shut down, we aren’t sure where someone can go with their plastic bags.

If someone has a source of information or knows of a way to get rid of them in the way of being recycled, they are encouraged to contact the Wonderline with that information.

Q: Has York County thought about getting or asking for a new ballot counter in the last decade?

A: The ballot counter the county currently has is new.

Q: There was a race for a village board in York County in which there were three seats up for election but only one person ran. It is my understanding that a number of individuals wrote in at least two names, thereby casting their ballots for those people. Are those then counted and then those people can be put on that village board?

A: Write-in candidates have to ask the county clerk for them to be considered as write-in candidates, prior to the election, and file to do so. In doing so, they are asking the county clerk to count their name – and any other variation of their name – if they are written in for that race on ballots. Then they can be counted with the potential to be a winning candidate.