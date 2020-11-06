Wonderline: Readers ask about COVID, election, railroad, wastewater plant

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is there a possible way to let me know, well let everyone know in the world know, how many COVID-19 cases there are in the City of York, instead of the whole county? I’m more concerned with the City of York.
A: The Four Corners Health Department only reports the cases by the county and then for the four-county district as a whole. Specific municipality case numbers are not available to us.
Q: Can you tell us how the couple of contested races for seats on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District ended up? There were two contested races for seats on the board of directors – for Subdistrict 4 and Subdistrict 5.
A: In Subdistrict 4, Lynn Yates and Stan Boehr were the candidates. Yates earned the most votes, with 10,571, compared to 9,989 for Boehr.
The county break-down in votes, for this race, were as follows:
• Adams County: Yates, 461; Boehr, 519
• Butler County: Yates, 386; Boehr, 345
• Clay County: Yates, 653; Boehr, 743
• Fillmore County: Yates, 1,601; Boehr, 505
• Hamilton County: Yates, 1,517; Boehr, 2,058
• Polk County: Yates, 824; Boehr, 746
• Saline County: Yates, 58; Boehr, 46
• Seward County: Yates, 2,779; Boehr, 2,183
• York County: Yates, 2,292; Boehr, 2,844
In Subdistrict 5, Kendall Siebert and Merlin Volkmer were the candidates. Siebert earned the most votes, with 12,096, compared to 8,483 for Volkmer.
The county break-down in votes, for this race, were as follows:
• Adams County: Volkmer, 417; Siebert, 553
• Butler County: Volkmer, 324; Siebert, 395
• Clay County: Volkmer, 515; Siebert, 902
• Fillmore County: Volkmer, 1,196; Siebert, 845
• Hamilton County: Volkmer, 1,202; Siebert, 2,374
• Polk County: Volkmer, 661; Siebert, 919
• Saline County: Volkmer, 56; Siebert, 52
• Seward County: Volkmer, 2,187; Siebert, 2,807
Q: Just curious if the consultant, who was going to speak to the railroad about the horns, has heard anything back or not. I still hear horns in town and was just wondering the status of the situation.
A: “The consultant has been in contact with the railroad who was saying the horns were outside the quiet zone but we know that not to be completely the case,” says Mayor Barry Redfern. “The railroad indicated they could look into it further if they had train numbers which is very difficult to get. We have asked our consultant to go back to them again with our concerns. The horns are definitely fewer than before the quiet zone but we know we are still getting horns blowing.”
Q: East Nobes Road is the route many out-of-town visitors take to get to the ballfields, high school sports events, and York College. That means they pass the old sewer treatment plant. The plant is a terrible sight for visitors. It has piles of rubble and is covered with weeds. In July, the city said a private contractor would “be back soon to continue demolition.” What is the current status?
A: York Mayor Barry Redfern explained, “In speaking with the contractor they are expecting work to begin again in the next couple of weeks with a lot of cleanup progress by year end. They will continue work after the first of the year but at the latest it should be all cleaned up by spring. At that point we can look to what we need to do to turn it into a more attractive green space.”
Q: Is there a place you can recycle plastic bags? I have a gob of them and don’t want to put them in the landfill.
A: With so many municipal recycling programs shut down, we aren’t sure where someone can go with their plastic bags.
If someone has a source of information or knows of a way to get rid of them in the way of being recycled, they are encouraged to contact the Wonderline with that information.
Q: Has York County thought about getting or asking for a new ballot counter in the last decade?
A: The ballot counter the county currently has is new.
Q: There was a race for a village board in York County in which there were three seats up for election but only one person ran. It is my understanding that a number of individuals wrote in at least two names, thereby casting their ballots for those people. Are those then counted and then those people can be put on that village board?
A: Write-in candidates have to ask the county clerk for them to be considered as write-in candidates, prior to the election, and file to do so. In doing so, they are asking the county clerk to count their name – and any other variation of their name – if they are written in for that race on ballots. Then they can be counted with the potential to be a winning candidate.
However, if those things do not happen, those write-ins are considered to be unassigned and those write-in votes are not then considered official or officially counted when determining the winners.
Q: How many voting precincts are in York County? How many ballots were cast, total, in York County? And how many of those were done on actual election day?
A: There are 13 voting precincts in York County.
A total of 7,189 ballots were cast in York County this General Election.
Of those, 3,902 were cast on Election Day itself. And 3,287 were done through early voting.
As an extra tidbit, the voting turn-out this year was 71.32 percent.
Q: Can you give us some village, city results in situations that were not contested in York County? I was also curious about the number of write-in votes.
A: In Henderson, there was one seat up for election on the Henderson City Council and one candidate, Corbin Tessman. Tessman received 534 votes. There were nine write-in votes and all nine were not assigned.
In Benedict, there were three seats up for election on the village board and three candidates: Lonney Schlegelmilch, Brad Brooke and Erich Heiden. Here are their vote totals:
• Schlegelmilch: 83
• Brooke: 76
• Heiden: 67
• Write-ins: 4 with all four unassigned
In Lushton, there were three seats on the village board up for election this year and only one candidate, Patti Saltzman. Saltzman received 19 votes. There were 23 write-in votes, but all 23 are classified as unassigned.
In McCool Junction, there were three seats up for election on the village board and only one candidate, Dustin Arduser. He received 189 votes. There were 34 write-in votes; all 34 were classified as unassigned.
In Thayer, there were three seats up for election on the village board and three candidates: Ryan Conard, Faron Hines and David Flick. Conard received 23 votes. Hines received 21 votes. Flick received eight votes. There were three write-in votes and all three were classified as unassigned.
In Waco, there were three seats up for election on the village board and three candidates: Bob Saeger, Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon. Here are their vote totals:
• Saeger: 111
• Bauder: 105
• Gordon: 101
• Write-in votes: 4 with all four classified as unassigned
