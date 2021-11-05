Wonderline: Readers ask about county lawsuit, community center, giant pumpkin

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What attorney is representing the York County Board of Commissioners regarding the legal action involving the York County Attorney John Lyons?
A: The attorneys representing the York County Board of Commissioners are Erin Rolf and Pamela Bourne from Woods Aitken LLP in Lincoln.
Q: When will the case regarding Lyons vs. York County Commissioners be heard in federal court?
A: That remains to be seen. York County Attorney John Lyons has a 21-day period in which to respond to the county commissioners’ recently-filed counter-claim.
Q: Did the York County Commissioners discuss anything about the Lyons vs. York County Commissioners case this past week when they had their regular meeting? I haven’t seen regarding that this week in the newspaper.
A: They didn’t necessarily have a discussion on the matter. During committee reports, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier commented: “We didn’t ask for this situation that was handed to us. We would like to see this come to a speedy resolution. We will keep moving forward.”
Q: How much has been spent so far, by the county, for outside counsel in this whole lawsuit involving the county attorney and the county board?
A: In looking at claims (which are published by the newspaper as part of the minutes), last month Woods Aitken was paid about $8,000 and the most recent claim was about $19,000.
Q: Does anyone know when the indoor pool at the community center will again be open?
A: The work is continuing in the community center and city officials have said they hope to soon have a tentative date for reopening the community center.
Q: Not too long ago, there was a story about a guy who grew a giant pumpkin. We were at coffee and arguing about how much the pumpkin weighed. And where was the guy from? None of us kept the story and we need someone to settle the argument.
A: The story was about Brandon Dinneen of rural Exeter who grew the giant pumpkin. That pumpkin weighed 540 pounds.
Q: How much money is York County going to get in federal COVID-relief funds?
A: The county is supposed to be receiving $2.6 million.
Q: How long do the county commissioners have to decide how to use the American Rescue Plan Act money?
A: They have quite a while – until the end of 2024.
Q: When will we know the boundaries of our commissioner districts in York County? I know redistricting has to take place before people can start filing as candidates for next year’s election. I was just curious as to when that will happen here, that we will know the boundary details and changes.
A: The county is still awaiting some information and guidance from the state. As soon as that is received, the process will begin. That will be happening in the month of November.
Q: Why doesn’t the newspaper run the filings from District Court regarding divorces any longer?
A: It has been an issue of staffing and time constraints, as that is an ongoing, time consuming task.
There was also the issue that sometimes couples would file for divorce and then change their minds, but newspaper staff had no way of knowing that unless the case was officially dismissed (so the case would live on perpetually online even though they had reconciled).
But it’s mostly a staffing/time issue, at this point.
Q: I was told the city was going to be moving the museum artifacts to the downtown “mural building.” When is that going to happen?
A: The lease on the building started this month, so it will take place in November.
Q: Are there some York businesses that mandate mask wearing? If there are, can you tell us which ones?
A: The City of York does not have a mask mandate and we are unaware of specific businesses that require patrons to wear masks when in their establishments.
Masks are required in medical facilities in York, which is a mandate created by the institutions themselves.
Q: Is Governor Pete Ricketts going to run for president in 2024?
A: He has not announced his plans regarding his future after his governorship comes to an end. He has been asked by members of the media this very question and his response has been that he will “continue to focus on being the governor of Nebraska” until the end of 2022.
Governor Ricketts will be leaving office due to term limits.
Q: How will we know when Highway 34 is completely open to all traffic on both sides?
A: When the barricades are moved away and the signs saying “Local Traffic Only” are removed, that will indicate the highway is completely open again.
Q: I’m sure Biden will pardon a turkey this year. He pardons everything and everyone. So will he?
A: All the presidents for decades have pardoned a turkey each year. Pardoned turkeys have been sent to Disney Land, college farms in Virginia and wildlife preserves. It would be assumed that President Biden will be pardoning a turkey as well. There has been no indication as to where that turkey will be sent after he is officially spared.