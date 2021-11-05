Wonderline: Readers ask about county lawsuit, community center, giant pumpkin

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: When will we know the boundaries of our commissioner districts in York County? I know redistricting has to take place before people can start filing as candidates for next year’s election. I was just curious as to when that will happen here, that we will know the boundary details and changes.

A: The county is still awaiting some information and guidance from the state. As soon as that is received, the process will begin. That will be happening in the month of November.

Q: Why doesn’t the newspaper run the filings from District Court regarding divorces any longer?

A: It has been an issue of staffing and time constraints, as that is an ongoing, time consuming task.

There was also the issue that sometimes couples would file for divorce and then change their minds, but newspaper staff had no way of knowing that unless the case was officially dismissed (so the case would live on perpetually online even though they had reconciled).

But it’s mostly a staffing/time issue, at this point.

Q: I was told the city was going to be moving the museum artifacts to the downtown “mural building.” When is that going to happen?