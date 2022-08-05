Wonderline: Readers ask about city employees, pools and vaccinations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: How many people does the city employ?

A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “The city has 73 full-time employees and 34 permanent part-time employees (this includes the mayor and city council members). During the summer, we add about 100 seasonal part-time employees. This summer it was 111.”

Q: My question is how many private in-ground pools are there in York? And how many of those pools have fences?

A: Dan Aude, city asset manager, said, “The city doesn’t have a pool registration data base to track the requested information.”

Q: There was such a push for COVID vaccinations a year ago and I remember the vaccination rate here was barely over half the population – after all the large vaccination clinics and such.

My question is what is our COVID vaccination rate now, here in York County and surrounding counties? I’m just curious as to whether it increased by much over the last year – since that type of reporting isn’t as prevalent as it was back in the height of the pandemic.

A: Right now, these are the following COVID vaccination rates, locally:

• Four Corners Health District, overall: 53.85%

• York County: 55.92%

• Seward County: 54.79%

• Polk County: 48.24%

• Butler County: 52.16%

These vaccination rates were provided by the Four Corners Health Department.

Q: How old is the York Country Club?

A: According to a rendition of its history, written years ago by Dean Sack, the York Country Club was created in 1921. However, it really did not become well established until about 1941, according to historical accounts.

Q: Is it true that Lushton used to have a population of several hundred?

A: It appears to be the case. In the early 1900s, historical records say Lushton had a population of about 82 families and 300 people.

Q: There are still physical signs that say York College but it’s supposed to be transitioning to York University. When will that take place?

A: The institution officially became York University on July 1.

Transitioning the signage will take some time and will be done gradually over the course of this first year as a university.

Q: What percentage of York Public Schools students qualify for free and/or reduced-price lunches?

A: According to the Nebraska Department of Education, in the 2021-22 school year, 38.86% of York students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches. That compared with 32.27% at McCool Junction, 24.65% at Heartland, 24.43% at St. Joseph Elementary and 24.65% at Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School –using, as examples, data for York County schools.

Q: Who invented pizza?

A: Pizza has a long history. Flatbreads with toppings were consumed by the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks. The Greeks ate a version with herbs and oil. But the modern birthplace of pizza is the southwestern Italy’s Campania region, home to the city of Naples.

Q: I was reading about the historic house in Lincoln where the neighbors were trying to stop the owners from tearing it down. What a situation. Anyway, that got me and my coffee ladies to talking about where the oldest house in Nebraska is located.

A: The Bellevue Log Cabin is regarded as the oldest building in Nebraska. It is located at 1805 Hancock Street in Bellevue. It was constructed sometime between 1830 and 1835 and built close to the Missouri River as a part of the Jacob Astor Fur Trading Post.

According to Sarpy County historical experts, the log cabin was relocated further away from the river in 1835. Then in 1850, it was moved for the last time onto what was at the time the Presbyterian Mission’s property.

The cabin was built using cottonwood logs measuring nearly a foot thick with Indian lodge pole style rafters. Over time, the cabin was enlarged and is twice its original size. Siding was added but has since been removed. Since the 1950s, periodic restoration projects have not only restored the cabin to ‘near original condition’ but have also undertaken the addition of a basement, new roofs, replacement of rotten logs and structural reinforcement work.

The cabin has been home to several noted settlers and important figures, history experts say. In 1856, Joseph Betz used the cabin as a carpenter’s shop while he built the Old Presbyterian Church on Franklin Street. Other tenants during the 1850s included the family of James Gow who was the county judge there for several years.

Judge Gow sold the cabin to Mary Kinney in 1868. She sold the property to Josephine Mountain. The property stayed in the Mountain family’s hands until 1954 when the Sarpy County Historical Society purchased the property.

On Oct. 16, 1970, the cabin was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Sarpy County Historical Museum Society, in conjunction with the City of Bellevue, continues to oversee the property.

Tours of the cabin can be arranged by contacting the Sarpy County Museum. The executive director is Ben Justman and he can be reached at 402-292-1880.

Q: Is there anywhere I can take my grandfather clock to get it fixed, in York?

A: We have had this Wonderline question asked many, many times over the years and today we have an answer for you.

Thanks to Dave Sjuts, the writer who does the weekly column, “Business Beat,” we know about Michael Miller of York and his About Time clock and watch repair shop.

The business is located in his home at 806 North Florida Avenue.

You can contact him by email at abouttimeclockwatchrepair@gmail.com or call him at 402-710-3202.