Wonderline: Readers ask about candidates’ residency, egg drop times, pipeline easements

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: There are four people running for the county commissioner seat currently held by Bill Bamesberger. He and the last person who held that district’s seat are and were from Henderson. That got me to wondering where everyone lives. Can you tell us where all the candidates are from?

A: The candidates are Brian Bedient from rural Polk, Steve Warren from Bradshaw, John Prusia from Henderson and Stanley Boehr from rural Henderson.

Q: Will there be certain times for certain ages of kids to pick up eggs at the helicopter Easter Egg Drop at Wessels?

A: Yes. There will be.

The time for kids two years old and younger is 2:05 p.m.

The time for kids ages three and four is 2:15 p.m.

The time for kids ages 5-7, 8-12 and 12-plus is 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, there will also be activities going on from 1-4 p.m., as well. These will include games, bounce houses, obstacle courses, music, dancers, prizes, bubbles, and fire engine/wagon rides.

Q: How many farmers have agreed to easements with Summit Carbon Solutions for the proposed CO2 pipeline through York County?

A: That process has just started, according to company representatives who met with the York County Commissioners this week.

They indicated that the easement process has just started in Nebraska “and is going well.” But they did not readily have any figures as to how many landowners have signed on so far.

Q: When Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin takes office next January as the county assessor, who will fulfill the second half of his term as commissioner? I’m assuming he cannot serve in both capacities at the same time.

A: When York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin takes office next January, as the county assessor (he is running unopposed for the position), that will create a vacancy on the York County Board of Commissioners. At that point, someone will have to be appointed to that seat. Candidates will submit applications and a special committee made up of the county attorney, county treasurer and county clerk will interview candidates and then vote to determine who will fulfill the term for that seat.

Q: There are two candidates for District 24 state senator. This is a non-partisan race. Will both move on to the General Election this fall? So ultimately, the end result of the race will be determined in November?

A: Yes, that is correct. The end result of this race will be determined in November during the General Election.

Q: Are York residents allowed to permanently park their vehicles on their front lawns?

A: There are rules regarding permanent parking in the city – vehicles are required to move every 24 hours and all vehicles must be licensed. There are also regulations within the city about junk vehicles. Plus, vehicles cannot be permanently parked in the city right-of-way (over sidewalks and in that area between the curb and the sidewalk).

Q: Let me just say thank you so much for not running any more COVID updates in the newspaper. I know it was important information and all, I just got tired of thinking about it all the time. So I guess my question kind of negates what I’m so happy about! I am wondering if there are any COVID cases in the area at all any longer.

A: According to the Four Corners Health Department’s latest figures, there were only seven COVID-19 cases in the last seven days in the health district. That’s for all four counties – York, Seward, Butler and Polk.

Q: I have noticed in the past few months there are so many birth announcements in the newspaper. I love to read them because I’m always so interested in the names people choose. So that got me to wondering what are the hot baby names for 2022?

A: The top 50 baby names, so far, for 2022 (according to babycenter.com) are:

• For girls (most popular are first): Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Luna, Charlotte, Harper, Evelyn, Ella, Aurora, Gianna, Scarlett, Nova, Ellie, Sofia, Willow, Mila, Violet, Aria, Camila, Layla, Lily, Hazel, Penelope, Chloe, Zoey, Avery, Abigail, Paisley, Emily, Grace, Elena, Eliana, Nora, Isla, Eleanor, Leilani, Stella, Elizabeth, Riley, Emilia, Ivy, Delilah, Everly, Kinsley, Maya and Zoe.

• For boys (most popular are first): Noah, Liam, Oliver, Elijah, Mateo, Lucas, Levi, James, Grayson, Ethan, Benjamin, Aiden, Luca, Leo, Sebastian, Asher, Owen, Ezra, Jackson, Daniel, Muhammad, Gabriel, Alexander, Kai, Mason, Jack, Wyatt, Henry, Hudson, Michael, Ezekiel, Carter, Gold, Samuel, Logan, William, Josiah, Luke, Maverick, Jayden, Waylon, Jacob, Elias, Jaxon, Thomas, David, John, Julian, Matthew and Lincoln.

Q: I was watching a documentary about Princes Harry and William and wondered how old would Princess Diana be today, if she was alive?

A: She would be 60 years old. She was born on July 1, 1961.