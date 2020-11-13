Wonderline: Readers ask about candidate residency, health measures

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What happens if a newly-elected municipal council member does not reside within city limits? Can they take the oath of office next month (or in January, whenever that oath would be administered)? Don’t you have to live within city or village limits in order to be on that municipality’s council or board?
A: We asked York City Attorney Charley Campbell this question and he said, “In the event that the person is issued a certificate of election by the county clerk, in order for him to qualify to be sworn in as a council member, he must be a resident of the city at the time of the swearing in.
“He would either have to move into the city and establish residency prior to that time, or he would need to file a petition to request that his property be annexed into the city, and the council would have to agree to the annexation and pass an ordinance to annex the property. That would also need to be accomplished prior to swearing him into office.
“In the event that either of these do not occur then a vacancy in the office would be declared and the mayor would have the responsibility of appointing the vacant council position with the consent of the remaining council.”
Q: How long are the new directed health measures in effect?
A: They are in effect until the end of November. At that time, they might be extended or modified.
Q: Can you explain the changes in the directed health measures this week?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health District, provided an outline of the newest changes.
These categories have new directives:
• Six feet of separation rule and masking: Six feet of separation between parties is required in all instances includes gyms/fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings and churches. For churches, weddings and funerals, parties are considered household members only. Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or more. Bar patrons who are participating in games such as pool, darts, shuffleboard, etc., are required to wear a mask when not drinking or eating.
• Extracurricular activities: Fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only. Extracurricular activities include both school and club sponsored events. Six feet of separation is required between household units.
Support Local Journalism
• Bars and restaurants: Restaurants, bars, bottle clubs and gentlemen’s clubs remain open for dine-in. Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom or playing games. 100 percent of rated occupancy, but is feet of separation required between tables. Bar seating is permitted but six feet of separation must be maintained between parties. Maximum of eight individuals in a party (groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables. Self-serve buffets and salad bars are permitted.
• Churches and places of worship: No limit on occupancy but must maintain six feet of separation between household units.
• Gatherings: Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000). Outdoor gatherings remain at 100 percent of rated capacity. Gatherings include but are not limited to indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. Groups shall be no larger than eight people. Six feet of separation between groups is required. Carnivals and dances held indoors are prohibited. Dancing at wedding receptions is permissible if individuals remain at their tables/seats and keep social distancing between groups. Dance recitals are permitted but must follow the gathering requirements. Plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals.
• Gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, health spas: Six feet of separation between customers is required.
• Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors/body art facilities: Six feet of separation between customers is required. Both workers and patrons are required to wear masks at all times. An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
• Wedding and funeral reception venues: Maximum of eight individuals in a party (groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables). Dancing at events is permissible if individuals remain at their tables/seats and keep social distancing between groups.
Q: What time on Monday will the recount of votes regarding the York City Council race take place?
A: A time has not yet been specified by the county clerk’s office. The only comment regarding that timeline is that the intention is for the recount to happen Monday, if possible.
Q: In Gresham, why didn’t we have water that whole time we had no electricity? I just thought the water tower got it into the pipes. So why didn’t we have water at the same time we didn’t have electricity?
A: Electricity is required in order for water services to continue.
Q: Recently, a reader asked Wonderline what could be done with plastic shopping bags instead of throwing them away and Wonderline asked for suggestions. Here is what we heard from one reader.
A: Neal Carstens says “there are several people I know of in York who cut, tie and knit (crochet) the bags into six feet by four feet sleeping mats which are collected and then distributed to Third World countries by the Orphan Grain Train. These mats help keep ground moisture from the blankets and clothing of individuals in those countries. My wife is one who does crocheting while I cut and tie the bags into strips for her use. Please let the reader know about this use. I would appreciate contact with the reader since we often run out of bags quickly. It takes hundreds of bags to make one mat.”
Carstens said he can be reached at 402-362-4792.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!