Wonderline: Readers ask about candidate residency, health measures

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What happens if a newly-elected municipal council member does not reside within city limits? Can they take the oath of office next month (or in January, whenever that oath would be administered)? Don’t you have to live within city or village limits in order to be on that municipality’s council or board?

A: We asked York City Attorney Charley Campbell this question and he said, “In the event that the person is issued a certificate of election by the county clerk, in order for him to qualify to be sworn in as a council member, he must be a resident of the city at the time of the swearing in.

“He would either have to move into the city and establish residency prior to that time, or he would need to file a petition to request that his property be annexed into the city, and the council would have to agree to the annexation and pass an ordinance to annex the property. That would also need to be accomplished prior to swearing him into office.

“In the event that either of these do not occur then a vacancy in the office would be declared and the mayor would have the responsibility of appointing the vacant council position with the consent of the remaining council.”