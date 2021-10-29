Wonderline: Readers ask about bugs, anhydrous tanks, legal case, baby boom

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What’s with the awful infestation of those awful mosquito-like bugs flying around in our house? We live out in the country and they are awful. We kill several dozen each night and still they resupply themselves each day. What can we do to get rid of them? Where are they coming from? Is it something outside that is generating them and they are getting inside at night?
A: We asked Jenny Rees, UNL extension educator, and she did some research, contacting Ronald Seymour, Ph.D., an extension educator in Adams County.
This is what she learned: “It appears the adult female mosquitoes are looking for overwintering sites. They survive the winter in two types of structures: human-constructed shelters like houses, garages, barns, culvert pipes, etc. or natural shelters such as tree hollows, under bark and animal burrows. Males typically die before winter. Sealing cracks/crevices around windows and doors can help. Also removing water from any places where water can stand or being aware of places that water can stand (including gutters clogged with leaves, leaf piles, hollows of tree trunks, bird baths, tires, etc.). A hard freeze (at least 28 degrees for two hours should kill them). Chemical control may not work past a few hours as mosquitoes can re-enter an area that’s been sprayed after the chemical dissipates.”
Q: I live across an alley from a cooperative station where they have anhydrous tanks. Is there a distance from my house they have to park the anhydrous tanks? The smell, especially at night, drifts over to my house. If have called them about it. The last time I called, they hung up on me.
A: We don’t know in what town or even where in the state this reader is writing from, so it’s hard to say anything about set-back rules for different communities, counties, etc.
Our advice is for the reader to contact their local municipal administration or their county commissioner/supervisor representative to ask about this situation.
Q: Where can someone find out when the court case against the York County Commissioners, filed by the York County Attorney, is going to be heard?
A: This case has been moved to federal court, so interested persons will have to search the federal dockets for that information. The News-Times will continue to watch the progress of this case and report any new updates as they occur.
Q: It just seems like we’ve been going through a baby boom lately and I was wondering what our country’s fertility rate (average number of children a woman has) is now, compared to what it was years ago.
A: According to information from the Census Bureau, in 1800, the average United States woman had 7.04 children. By the first decade of the 1900s, this number had already decreased to 3.56. Since the early 1970s, the birth rate (per woman) has continued to decrease, with the number now being 1.73 children per woman.
If we are having a baby boom right now, that will be reflected in future numbers and percentages for 2021.
Q: Is York still getting a Dollar Fresh store?
A: Yes. It opened last Friday.
Q: How many inmates are in Nebraska?
A: The latest figures show there are approximately 11,000 inmates in Nebraska. About 5,100 are in state prisons; another 3,300 reside in local jails; 1,600 are in a federal prison outside the state; and 470 are in youth detention. Roughly 200 inmates are in facilities receiving treatment for mental illness.
Q: Will there be any new Hallmark Christmas movies this year? Due to the pandemic last year and so many places in the country shut down, I was wondering if they had production to get us some new movies this year.
A: Well, Hallmark Christmas movie fans, you are in luck! There are going to be 41 new Hallmark Christmas movies released this holiday season of 2021!
Hallmark has released the titles of some of the movies, which include:
• You, Me and the Christmas Trees
• Boyfriends of Christmas Past
• The Santa Stakeout
• Christmas in Harmony
• Coyote Creek Christmas
• Christmas Sail
• Open By Christmas
• Next Stop, Christmas
• A Christmas Treasure
• Christmas at Castle Hart
• The Christmas Contest
• The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
• The Nine Kittens of Christmas
• Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
• Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Hallmark will soon release the titles of the rest.
Happy holiday movie watching!
Q: I love the Amish Cook so much. Thank you so much for running her column in your newspaper.
A few years ago, she wrote about how her grandma used to make them Oh Henry Candy Bars for Christmas and how special it was to eat them.
Can you find that recipe and run it in the Wonderline?
A: We found it!
Yes, the Amish Cook wrote how her “dear grandmother would make a big cookie sheet full, cut them in cars and wrap them individually in plastic wrap. The individually wrapped bars were always a special treat for us grandchildren. I can still feel how important it made me feel to take a car from her container, all wrapped up, ready for me.”
Here is the recipe for the Amish Cook’s Grandma’s Oh Henry Bars:
6 cups oatmeal
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup shortening
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup Karo
3/4 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all together until well combined then press into a 13 by 18 inch cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Cool. Melt 1 1/8 cup peanut butter and 3 cups chocolate chips over low heat, stirring constantly. Spread over this mixture over bars. Cool and cut into bars. Enjoy!
Note: A half batch fits into a 9 by 13 inch pan.