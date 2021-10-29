Wonderline: Readers ask about bugs, anhydrous tanks, legal case, baby boom

Q: I live across an alley from a cooperative station where they have anhydrous tanks. Is there a distance from my house they have to park the anhydrous tanks? The smell, especially at night, drifts over to my house. If have called them about it. The last time I called, they hung up on me.

A: We don’t know in what town or even where in the state this reader is writing from, so it’s hard to say anything about set-back rules for different communities, counties, etc.

Our advice is for the reader to contact their local municipal administration or their county commissioner/supervisor representative to ask about this situation.

Q: Where can someone find out when the court case against the York County Commissioners, filed by the York County Attorney, is going to be heard?

A: This case has been moved to federal court, so interested persons will have to search the federal dockets for that information. The News-Times will continue to watch the progress of this case and report any new updates as they occur.