Wonderline: Readers ask about bomb threat, graders, boilers and hazardous waste

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I saw that county government day was held this week in York County. That reminded of the fact that a few years ago, county government day was halted and everyone was evacuated from the courthouse because of a bomb threat. My question is if anyone was ever charged with making that threat.

A: No one was ever named as a suspect, arrested or charged in that matter.

Q: The county recently purchased a new motorgrader and it arrived. Can you tell us where in the county that new machine is being used?

A: According to a recent conversation between the county commissioners and York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim, the new motorgrader is being used in Area 6, which is southwest of York.

Q: A few months ago, it was explained that the boiler in the courthouse only used natural gas and the county took a big financial hit because of the extremely cold temperatures in February of 2021 and the high costs of natural gas due to that. Is it true that the county has decided to put in a boiler at the courthouse that will allow alternative fuel to be used to heat the facility if those types of things ever happen again?

A: Yes. Three weeks ago, the county commissioners took bids for a dual fuel boiler (with the option of using either natural gas or diesel fuel) for the courthouse and received two. One was for $73,670 and the other was for $49,562 from MMC Contractors. They accepted the low bid.

As explained by York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, “this will give us options in the future, especially when you look at what that six days of natural gas cost us last year.”

That cost, for the natural gas situation last year, to the county, was $17,000 – when asked to temporarily not use natural gas as a conservation effort, county officials determined they could not temporarily turn off the gas service because of the existence of the jail and the need to continue heating the facility after regular business hours.

Q: I was excited to see there will be a free tire collection day coming up this spring in York. That really needs to happen.

Do you think there will be a hazardous waste collection day this spring as well?

A: Actually, yes, there will be. A household hazardous waste collection event has been scheduled for April 9, in York. More details will be published as they become available.

Q: I went to attend the county board meeting this week and was late for the beginning of it. When I arrived, the door was closed and the public wasn’t allowed in. What was going on?

A: The county board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters, which is allowed by law.

Q: One of my favorite TV shows, when growing up, as “I Dream of Jeannie.” What years was the show on television and how many seasons did it air?

A: “I Dream of Jeannie” was a sitcom starring Barbara Eden as a 2,000-year-old genie and Larry Hagman as an astronaut who became her master, with whom she fell in love and whom she eventually married (on screen). Produced by Screen Gems, the series originally aired from September 1965 to May 1970 on NBC.

There were 139 episodes over the course of five years.

And of course, there have been many years of wonderful re-runs for other generations to enjoy.

Q: A number of years ago, The Amish Cook column had a recipe for Amish potato rolls, with Gloria saying these are traditional for Easter dinner. I made them once and they were wonderful. I lost the recipe that ran in the newspaper, in The Amish Cook column and I’ve tried to make other recipes I’ve found online but they just weren’t the same. Is there any way you can go back and look to see if you can find The Amish Cook recipe that ran probably 10 or so years ago? It would have run the week before Easter, if that helps.

A: We dug around, couldn’t find it, refiled this question and then decided to look again. Suddenly this week we found the recipe – the recipe for Easy Amish Potato Rolls.

Just in time for Easter dinner.

Here it is:

2 eggs

1/3 cup of sugar

1 ½ teaspoons of salt

6 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of unseasoned mashed potatoes, lightly packed

2 ½ teaspoons instant yeast

¾ cup water (potato water, if possible)

4 ¼ cups of unbleached all purpose flour

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix until the dough starts to leave the sides of the bowl. Transfer the dough to a lightly greased or floured surface and knead it for six to eight minutes, or until it’s smooth and shiny. Or knead it in a mixer, using the dough hook. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl or rising bucket, turn to coat, cover the container with plastic wrap and let the dough rise until it’s doubled in bulk, about 90 minutes.

To make rolls, divide the dough into 16 equal pieces. Place the 16 dough balls onto a parchment-lined or lightly greased baking sheet or sheets, leaving about two inches between them. Or place the dough balls into a lightly greased 9x13-inch pan, spacing them evenly in rows. Cover the pan(s) with a proof cover or lightly greased plastic wrap, and allow the rolls to rise for about two hours, until they are quite puffy. The rolls in the 9x13-inch pan should be touching or almost touching one another.

Bake the rolls in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, until they are golden brown. Remove them from the oven, carefully turn them out of the pan – the pull-apart rolls will come out all in one piece – and brush them with melted butter. Serve warm or at room temperature.