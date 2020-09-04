Wonderline - Readers ask about COVID cases, budgets, water main

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How does York County rank, compared to other counties in the state, for number of COVID-19 cases? I’m just curious if we have more or less than most counties, how we are faring compared to others.
A: The information is constantly changing, so exact numbers at this exact time is difficult to show.
However, at mid-week, the total cumulative number of cases showed that Douglas has had the most cases, followed by (in order of highest to lowest) Lancaster, Sarpy, Dakota, Hall, Dawson, Dodge, Platte, Colfax, Buffalo, Saline, Madison, Adams, Scotts Bluff, Lincoln, Cass, Saunders, Thurston, Washington, Seward, Gage, Otoe and then York.
Going further, again from most to least, are Kearney, Hamilton, Butler, Cuming, Nemaha, Dawes, Custer, Phelps, Merrick, Morrill, Burt, Knox, Howard, Dixon, Pierce, Clay, Wayne, Cedar, Keith, Richardson, Stanton, Polk, Fillmore, Perkins, Furnas, Cheyenne, Thayer, Boone, Box Butte, Antelope, Gosper, Johnson, Sheridan, Cherry, Red Willow, Holt, Franklin, Valley, Jefferson, Sherman, Kimball, Webster, Greeley, Nance, Chase, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Boyd, Rock, Dundy, Garden, McPherson, Frontier, Sioux, Harlan, Garfield, Hooker, Brown, Logan, Deuel, Thomas, Banner, Loup, Hitchcock, Arthur, Keya Paha, Wheeler.
Q: In what counties have been there been deaths due to COVID-19?
A: As of mid-week, the counties with reported deaths due to COVID-19 were Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Dakota, Hall, Dawson, Dodge, Platte, Colfax, Buffalo, Saline, Madison, Adams, Scotts Bluff, Lincoln, Cass, Saunders, Thurston, Washington, Seward, Gage, Otoe, Hamilton, Custer, Merrick, Howard, Dixon, Pierce, Richardson, Polk, Fillmore, Perkins, Furnas, Antelope and Sherman.
Q: There are some election signs along East Nobes Road that are in the city right-of-way. Can you remind people that they can’t do that?
A: As reported earlier in the YNT, local officials want to remind everyone that election signs have to be placed behind the sidewalk (in other words, the side of the sidewalk closest to the house).
They cannot be in public right-of-way and have to be at least 15 feet back from the street curb.
The best rule of thumb as to where that exists inside a municipality is that it should be behind the sidewalk – not between the sidewalk and the curb.
They can’t be at intersections, on medians, shoulders, road entrances and exits, sidewalks and ditches, either.
If election signs are in the right-of-way, city crews have the right to pull them out.
County, state and law enforcement officials also have the authority to remove political signs if they are in a problematic area or if they are in the right-of-way.
There are state and local laws guiding the placement of campaign signs.
Those placing signs have to ask permission of urban and rural landowners to avoid complaints of nuisance and trespassing.
State law requires that election signs cannot be posted on utility poles or fences in the right-of-way. Campaign signs in state right-of-way areas will be removed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and held for up to 30 days. Candidates who wish to retrieve their signs will need to contact the district headquarters for the area in which the sign was placed.
And political signs can also not be near polling places – which are the locations where ballots will be cast. With the current COVID-19 situation, it is likely that many people will be voting by mail during this General Election. However, there will be polling places as usual for those who want to physically cast their ballots at those locations – so those locations will continue to be off limits for sign placement. In York, those locations include the auditorium, courthouse and 4-H building on the fairgrounds.
Q: Has the Ellen Show been cancelled?
A: Entertainment media outlets are reporting that the Ellen Show is currently in production.
Q: Has the city hired a public works director yet?
A: As of right now, there is a vacancy for that position.
Q: It seems like the county and city are wrapping up their “budget seasons” early this year. Is that the case?
A: The “budget seasons,” as termed by this reader, are right on track and both entities have wrapped up their budget work in the same timeline that is observed each and every year. The “budget work” usually starts in July, continues through August, and then formally wraps up at the end of August/beginning of September. The timeframe is set forth by the state and the certification of valuations comes right before that timeframe arrives.
Q: Is any more major water main work being planned for the downtown yet this fall?
A: No. There will be no more major water main work in the downtown this fall.
