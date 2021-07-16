Wonderline - Readers ask about corporation, neighbor problems, COVID money

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: In the York News-Times, it mentioned a non-profit corporation, Freedom Bay Inc. It said Drew Jensen was the president. Who are the other officers and board members?

A: More information about the non-profit corporation and their proposed project will be published after a decision is made by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission regarding their application for live horse racing in York.

Q: My neighbors have had broken down vehicles in front of their house for a long time, in York. The vehicles never move. Is that legal?

A: Section 36-288 of the city’s municipal code says that it is unlawful for any person to leave unattended on any street in the city any disabled vehicle, which is not able to move on its own power. It’s the owner’s responsibility to have the vehicle towed. If not, the police department can order that it be moved and then the owner is required to pay for the towing and the subsequent impoundment.

If there is a problem with a broken-down vehicle sitting on a street, the reader can call the police department.