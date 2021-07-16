Wonderline - Readers ask about corporation, neighbor problems, COVID money

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: In the York News-Times, it mentioned a non-profit corporation, Freedom Bay Inc. It said Drew Jensen was the president. Who are the other officers and board members?
A: More information about the non-profit corporation and their proposed project will be published after a decision is made by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission regarding their application for live horse racing in York.
Q: My neighbors have had broken down vehicles in front of their house for a long time, in York. The vehicles never move. Is that legal?
A: Section 36-288 of the city’s municipal code says that it is unlawful for any person to leave unattended on any street in the city any disabled vehicle, which is not able to move on its own power. It’s the owner’s responsibility to have the vehicle towed. If not, the police department can order that it be moved and then the owner is required to pay for the towing and the subsequent impoundment.
If there is a problem with a broken-down vehicle sitting on a street, the reader can call the police department.
Q: Are events now being held at the city auditorium? I know the construction is done – I was just curious if they had opened it back up for events.
A: Yes, events have been held for quite some time now, as the city auditorium work is done.
Q: How will the city’s allotment of federal COVID relief money be spent?
A: That is part of an ongoing discussion among the administration, department heads and city council members as the city’s budget process is underway.
Q: There is a property where the ice storm damage from last winter – trees down, so much debris – is still lying around. This last weekend’s storm didn’t make that situation any better. The property has not yet been mowed this year – at all. The house is falling apart but it appears someone is living inside of it. What can be done about this property?
A: The reader is urged to contact the city offices and/or police department about the matter and officials can have a conversation with the owner about what it will take to remedy the problem.
Q: Why do people throw cooking spaghetti against the refrigerator? I’ve heard the expression and remember my grandma doing it. Just curious.
A: If the spaghetti sticks, it’s done. If it’s not done, it will bounce off and land on the floor.
Q: Why did the Nebraska State Patrol choose York as a location for a surprise commercial vehicle inspection?
A: The Nebraska State Patrol conducted these inspections in many locations throughout the state of Nebraska, not just York.
Q: I swear the other day I saw on some entertainment news thing that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are dating. What? Is that true? Hasn’t it been like 20 years since they were an item and broke up?
A: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged to be married and then broke up in 2004.
Then in May, two months ago, they started dating again.
Q: Is Memorial Stadium going to be at maximum capacity this fall?
A: Yes, the Nebraska Athletic Department has announced that the stadium will officially be at 100% capacity in the upcoming football season.
So will the home volleyball games.
Q: Who created the football and decided on its shape? I saw some kids playing football the other day and wondered.
A: The shape is generally credited to Hugh “Shorty” Ray, who introduced the ball in 1934 as a way to make the forward pass more effective.