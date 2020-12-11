Wonderline -- Readers have questions about sex offenders, drones, quarantines

A: According to information provided by the Four Corners Health Department, which was provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, “On Dec. 2, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information on new research offering a better understanding of when transmission of COVID-19 is most likely to occur. An individual who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive case can get tested on day five or after. If no symptoms have developed, and if a negative result is received the individual can discontinue quarantine after day seven since last close contact with a COVID positive individual. CDC requires daily self-monitoring for development of COVID-19 symptoms and masking until after day 14 since last close contact exposure with a COVID-19 positive individual. It is important that the test specimen is collected no earlier than day five to provide a more accurate representation of infection. Based on this new evidence from CDC, the change in policy was made for this to be an available option to discontinue quarantine.”