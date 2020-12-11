Wonderline -- Readers have questions about sex offenders, drones, quarantines

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Are there any restrictions on where registered sex offenders may reside in York and are neighbors notified?
A: This matter was addressed before the council back in 2012, when it was proposed by a resident that tighter restrictions be placed on where registered sex offenders can live in York.
At that time, it was found that state law supersedes any local law and any further restrictions through a local ordinance would be invalid.
The city currently follows the state law which says registered convicted sex offenders must live at least 500 feet from a school or daycare center.
As far as notifications for residents, the state’s sex offender registry is available to the public and is constantly updated. Registered sex offenders must consistently register their places of residency with local law enforcement and local law enforcement agencies check on registered sex offenders to make sure the information is kept up to date.
The sex offender registry may be accessed at https://sor.nebraska.gov/.
This information can be searched by region (offender locations in a county, city or zip code) and within a 1-3-mile radius around a specific location.
Right now, there are 51 registered sex offenders living in York, according to the sex offender registry.
Each is listed with full name, a photo, date of birth, duration of their registry requirements, physical descriptions, addresses, any schools they may be attending, descriptions of vehicles that are currently registered to them and primary parking locations. There is also an option that if someone wants to be notified about a specific registered sex offender moving to a new residential location, they can be automatically notified by email (if they sign up for such, via the registry website).
Q: I am being told that the drones are appearing again. What is their purpose for flying over us at night, where are they coming from and where do they go? What was the same for earlier this year?
A: The situation with the drones earlier this year and if they are indeed here again in mass numbers, remains a mystery. No one has claimed responsibility for their presence then or now, and federal agencies said earlier this year that they were “investigating” as to who is flying the drones, who is responsible for them and why they are here – but no answers have ever been disclosed.
Q: So we now have new quarantine rules to follow? First off, when the governor was in quarantine and had virtual press conferences, he kept saying “you can’t test out of quarantine.” Well, now he’s saying that you can. Can you explain this please?
A: According to information provided by the Four Corners Health Department, which was provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, “On Dec. 2, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information on new research offering a better understanding of when transmission of COVID-19 is most likely to occur. An individual who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive case can get tested on day five or after. If no symptoms have developed, and if a negative result is received the individual can discontinue quarantine after day seven since last close contact with a COVID positive individual. CDC requires daily self-monitoring for development of COVID-19 symptoms and masking until after day 14 since last close contact exposure with a COVID-19 positive individual. It is important that the test specimen is collected no earlier than day five to provide a more accurate representation of infection. Based on this new evidence from CDC, the change in policy was made for this to be an available option to discontinue quarantine.”
Q: Why is there also an option to end quarantine after day 10?
A: “On Dec. 2, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information on new research offering a better understanding of when transmission of COVID-19 is most likely to occur. If an individual does not complete a diagnostic test and no COVID-19 symptoms had developed, after day 10 since last close contact with a COVID positive individual quarantine may be discontinued. CDC requires daily self-monitoring for development of COVID-19 symptoms and masking until after day 14 since last close contact exposure with a COVID-19 positive individual. Based on this new evidence from CDC, the change in policy was made for this to be an available option to discontinue quarantine.” This information was provided by HHS and Four Corners.
Q: If someone is currently in quarantine under the previous directed health measure, what should they do now?
A: Health officials (again with HHS and Four Corners) indicate they can follow this new guidance, adding “local health departments will not be issuing change letters.”
Q: I love the Food Network on television and the website online. I was just curious. Is there any way to know the “most saved” recipes from the website? I heard them talking about search figures on “The Kitchen” the other day and found it really interesting. It would probably be even more interesting this year, considering how many people in the country were in lockdown during the pandemic and cooking more than usual.
A: We found a section on the Food Network website that actually lists the “most saved” recipes from their website.
This is the current listing right now, at this time.
We will list the top 10, starting with 10 and building up to number one.
Here we go: Perfect pot roast, savory sweet potatoes, apple pie, baked ham, baked macaroni and cheese, French toast, roasted potatoes, roasted chicken, baked Brussel sprouts and deviled eggs.
Q: Have you ever heard of a bunch of UFO sightings by Hastings that would have been in the late 1800s?
A: We found a source that chronicled some sightings in the state that were considered “major” because of the number of people who allegedly saw them.
The source – “Mysterious Universe” – talks about “The Airship Wave of 1897.” Apparently, people in Hastings reported seeing “an air ship, or something of the kind, sailing around the air west of this city,” according to the Feb. 2 1897 edition of the Nebraska Bee. It also said the same type of sightings had happened there in the previous fall. “The ship floated slowly about 500 feet off the ground before circling, then traveling north before it sank into oblivion.”
Hastings residents allegedly also saw a second ship west of the town on Jan. 31 of that year, as well. “At first sight it had the appearance of an immense star, but after closer observation the powerful light shows by its color to be artificial.
Then the third and last sighting was on Feb. 5, about 40 miles south of Hastings near the Kansas state line. This craft was much closer. Witnesses (who were returning from a prayer meeting) claimed it had a bright front light, three smaller lights on each side, four wings and a large fan-shaped rudder.
The “air ship wave” remains a mystery as there have never been any explanations for what these people saw in the Hastings area, back in 1897.
Q: Is the Canadian border still closed due to the pandemic?
A: The closure of the land border with Canada will remain closed through at least Dec. 21, as was announced earlier by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness Bill Blair said in mid-November (when the closure was extended) that “border closure decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”
Despite the closure of land borders, U.S. citizens can still travel by air.
And Canada has started allowing extended family members who live in the U.S. to seek an exemption allowing them to travel north amid these restrictions, provided they follow that country’s COVID-19 requirements.
