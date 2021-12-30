Wonderline -- Readers have questions about getting COVID-19 vaccine

McDougall also added that COVID vaccine clinics are held every week on Tuesday and Friday from noon until 4 p.m. These clinics are held at Four Corners on 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue in York. All three vaccines and boosters (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are offered at each clinic, including Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 and over. There is no charge for the vaccine. No vaccination clinic will be held on Dec. 31.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those wanting to receive a vaccine are asked to schedule on the Four Corners’ website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov . Registration is not required but appreciated. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have trouble signing up online, call the Four Corners Office at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 to schedule a time. Remember to bring your vaccine card.

For other vaccine options in the District, check with your local clinic and pharmacies. Go to this Four Corners link for more options: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or email info@fourcorners.ne.gov.