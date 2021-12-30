Wonderline -- Readers have questions about getting COVID-19 vaccine

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: A number of questions have been submitted to the Wonderline regarding COVID-19 vaccines over the course of this pandemic – and continue to be. Those have always been sent on to the local health department and they continue to answer the questions with all the information they have.
With questions ongoing about getting vaccinated, the following questions were answered by the Four Corners Health Department:
A: “Four Corners Health Department is working with all communities in the District to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. People everywhere have questions and want answers they can trust,” said Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall. “Let’s look at some common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
“Is it safe for me to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day?”
Health department officials: “Yes. Currently, no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.”
They also offer the following link for more information:
“Will getting a COVID-19 vaccine cause me to test positive for COVID-19 on a viral test?”
Health department officials: “No. None of the approved and recommended COVID-19 vaccines can cause you to test positive on viral tests. Viral tests are used to see if you have a current infection.”
“Will a COVID-19 vaccine alter my DNA?”
Health department officials: “No. COVID-19 vaccines do not change your DNA in any way.”
They also offer the following link for more information:
“Can a COVID-19 vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?”
Health department officials: “No. The vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19. The approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.”
Four Corners officials also say, “for more vaccine facts, go to this page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html?s_cid=10495:covid%2019%20vaccine%20facts:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY21.”
McDougall also added that COVID vaccine clinics are held every week on Tuesday and Friday from noon until 4 p.m. These clinics are held at Four Corners on 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue in York. All three vaccines and boosters (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are offered at each clinic, including Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 and over. There is no charge for the vaccine. No vaccination clinic will be held on Dec. 31.
Those wanting to receive a vaccine are asked to schedule on the Four Corners’ website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov . Registration is not required but appreciated. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have trouble signing up online, call the Four Corners Office at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 to schedule a time. Remember to bring your vaccine card.
For other vaccine options in the District, check with your local clinic and pharmacies. Go to this Four Corners link for more options: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/
For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or email info@fourcorners.ne.gov.
Q: So Nebraska’s unemployment rate is now only 1.8%. Can we have real data about how many people are actually working in the state, how many jobs are available, how many people are receiving unemployment benefits?
A: Some approximate figures we got show that Nebraska has 49,000 job openings right now and 19,000 working age residents who are not working. Also there are roughly about 4,300 people who are receiving unemployment benefits.
Q: My eye has been twitching for days now. What makes a person have eye twitches?
A: According to medical sources, the common triggering factors for eyelid twitching include: fatigue and lack of sleep; excessive caffeine intake; excessive alcohol intake; stress; irritation of eye by entry of a foreign body or dust in the eye; dehydration; magnesium deficiency; conjunctivitis; dry eyes; side effect of antiepileptic drugs; and diseases like multiple sclerosis.
They also suggest the following practices to avoid this issue: reduce the intake of caffeine, control alcohol intake, reduce prolonged exposure to harsh lighting as well as computer and television screens.
Q: I’ve been hearing a lot of train horns lately. Did the city’s quiet zone expire?
A: There is no expiration date for the quiet zone. It has been established and stands.
If there are train horns being blared, that goes against the quiet zone standard.
Q: Where on the planet is the new year celebrated first?
A: According to CNN, “Thanks to their positions just to the west of the international date line, the Pacific island groups of Samoa and Kiribati share this annual first-in-the-world destination. The islands are roughly halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand.
Q: How many billionaires are there in Nebraska?
A: As of March of 2020, Forbes said Nebraska had three billionaires: Warren Buffett with $80.8 billion; Walter Scott Jr. and family with $4.5 billion; and Henry Davis with $1.1 billion.
Scott died in September. He was a billionaire businessman who served as CEO of Peter Kiewit Sons’ Incorporated, a Fortune 500 construction and mining company that is among the largest contractors in the world.
Davis is a third-generation beef supplier who owns Greater Omaha Packing.
Q: What are the most popular Christmas dinner items in the United States?
A: The answers differ regionally, but the most consistent answers from many sources say turkey, dressing, roast beef, prime rib, mashed potatoes and ham.