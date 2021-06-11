Wonderline -- Readers ask how COVID death rate compares to that of the flu

She said she was working at the Sno Crème in York (which she said was located about where NAPA is now) on that day, in 1974, and while she was at work, “the ambulances went out. Soon afterward, all of Lincoln Avenue was blocked off and eventually an ambulance went through town as fast as an ambulance dare go through town in the middle of the day. Eventually, the story emerged. A young girl (Barb Ryan) who was 15 years old (Moore says she thinks that was the girl’s age) was on her way to school (probably had to be back from lunch) but a train was sitting on the track. So she crawled between the cars to get through just as the train began to move. She fell, was run over by the train and both legs were severed. I believe Mike Stuebbe was a city employee and also an EMT. He was mowing in the area, saw the accident, whipped off his belt and applied a tourniquet which undoubtedly saved her life. She was stabilized at the York hospital, roads were blocked off and she was rushed to Lincoln. The bridge was built in the aftermath of this accident so that no child ever had to risk getting across the tracks to get to school again. I'm surprised it's not called the Barb Ryan Bridge and that there isn't a marker nearby about the construction date. My memory isn't perfect, but this is what happened that day to the best of my memory.”