Wonderline -- Readers ask about Yorkfest and dead trees

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I’ve been wanting to see the new museum classroom. When is it going to be open?

A: Actually, you can go there on Saturday, Sept. 10, as it will be open during Yorkfest festivities.

Q: How long has Yorkfest been going?

A: The annual celebration is in its 44th year.

Q: There is a very large tree on a property near mine that is clearly dead and I’m afraid it is going to fall down, cause damage and possibly hurt someone. Does the city have rules about this type of situation? The owner, whoever it is, doesn’t seem to visit the property often and there have been no indications that the owner has intentions to take it down.

A: Section 38-58 of the city’s code says “trees of all species and varieties being identified as diseased or dying are declared to be a public nuisance.” Section 38-59 says the director of public works is charged with enforcement of this division and may enter a private property to remove specimens to determine whether or not the tree is infected, dead or dying. Section 38-60 says if a tree on private property is found to be infected, dead or dying the public works director can give notice to the owner to comply (by getting rid of it) by personal service or certified mail, or by posting notice on the property. Within five days of notice, if there is no response from the property owner, the city can do the work to have the tree removed and levy the costs against the property.

This concerned reader has the ability to contact city offices about the situation, so then officials can take a look and action if needed.

Q: How many years have there been Yorkfest royalty named? Do you have a list who they all have been? It would be fun to see.

A: Yorkfest Royalty has been crowned during the annual community celebration since 1979. The following are the kings and queens from each year:

• 1979: Stan Hartman and Elaine Dahlgren

• 1980: Pete Frandsen and Deloris Baer

• 1981: Howard Harris and Gert Rogers

• 1982: Paul Geis and Barbara Furst

• 1983: Hollis Miller and Nettie Clark

• 1984: John Strand and Fern Rose

• 1985: Dean Sack and Agnes Conant

• 1986: Alvin Olson and Freddie Oglesby

• 1987: Hub Foster and Judi Nordlund

• 1988: Cub Baer and Dorothy May

• 1989: Howard Anderson and Margaret Jensen

• 1990: Miles Hildebrand and Alice Brouillette

• 1991: Kelly Holthus and Ann Kirkpatrick

• 1992: Clarence Churchill and Louise Gleason

• 1993: M.A. “Deb” Hartman and Sally Ruben

• 1994: Howard May and Arlene Splain

• 1995: Dan Barrett and Betty Bell

• 1996: Howard Blatchford and Yvonne Junge

• 1997: Duane Birt and Mary Crawford

• 1998: Dean Richardson and Kappy Bedient

• 1999: Dr. Charles Wempe and Mildred Goodban

• 2000: Dr. James Stansberry and Verna Wolfe

• 2001: John Munn and Ann Wagner

• 2002: Wes Tonniges and Darcy McBride

• 2003: George Crawford and Joyce Otoupal

• 2004: Les Olson and Gail Nordlund

• 2005: Jack Vincent and Ruth Krumbach

• 2006: Herb Heiden and Elaine Stuhr

• 2007: Dr. Darroll Loschen and Connie Hubbard

• 2008: Dr. Harold Rosenau and Toni Hess

• 2009: Bill Scheve and Bernie Scripture

• 2010: Kent Bedient and Konda Cooper

• 2011: Dr. Don Witte and Dr. Nancy Dob

• 2012: Tim Gardner and Jean Gardner

• 2013: Tommy Toms and Joan Strong

• 2014: Bob Sautter and Evelyn Campbell

• 2015: Leo Kloewer and Gayle Kloewer

• 2016: Jason Hirschfeld and Deb Stuhr

• 2017: Mike Lucas and Rosalie Hillmer

• 2018: Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth

• 2019: Jerome and LeVauna Weismann

• 2020: Warren Thomas and Irene Duncan

• 2021: Lonnie Berger and Marilyn Jackman

• 2022: Steve Moseley and Susan Cox

Q: Why is it just now that the Obama’s official portraits were finally unveiled at the White House?

A: It’s been a decade since this was done. The last time, prior to this week, was in 2021 when former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush’s portraits were unveiled in an event hosted by the Obamas.

The Obama unveiling was overdue due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to news outlets, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin said it was important for the portraits to be placed on display when the public was able to visit and see them in person – public tours of the White House were only reinstated in April.

Q: Why do we celebrate Labor Day?

A: Held on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is intended to be a celebration of the American worker.

In the late 19th century, labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and wellbeing. Before it was a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by labor activities and individual states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day, on Feb. 21, 1887. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday.

On June 27, 1894, Congress passed an act naming the day in September a legal holiday called Labor Day.

Q: How old was Queen Elizabeth?

A: The queen was 96 years old.

Q: How old is Prince Charles who, I guess, is now King Charles? Who becomes king after him?

A: He is 76 years old.

Prince William is the heir to the throne.