Wonderline -- Readers ask about Wessels, lights, pipeline

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I’m new to the area and have been intrigued with the Wessels Living History Farm since I arrived. I’m sure all the locals know, but for those of us who are new to York County, can you tell us who the farm is named after?

A: The farm is named after its founder, David Wessels.

David’s father, Diedrich Wessels, left Germany in 1881 with a vision to reach the freedom America offered. In 1905, he moved to York County. His son, Dick, married Marie Blum and they had six children. David was in the middle of the family, between older brothers, Dick and Edward, and his younger siblings, Fannie, Maxine and Ralph.

The farm’s organization wrote the story about David, through interviewing his only living sibling at the time, Maxine.

“The family was close,” she said recalling her brother walking her home from school after a blizzard, “We had such a fun time.”

There was fun to be had on the farm, but plenty of work to be done.

“You did your best in the Wessels family, my brothers and father never did anything half way. Dave carried that on throughout his life,” she said.

After his parents retired in 1946, David and his brothers carried on their legacy of hard work and commitment. Those who remembered him spoke about a man who was a friend to all he met. He was proud of his heritage, most often seen wearing the humble suit of a dirt farmer with seed corn cap and bib overalls.

Photos of Wessels show a calm, determined demeanor that wasn’t without a broad smile in some scenes. Wessels kept up with the farming practices of the day.

Holly Miller from Miller Seed and Supply Company said of his friend, David, during an earlier interview with the Wessels organizers. Miller described David as a “straight shooter” who “loved to have fun” but who also was “a hard worker and honest above-board. He had a heart of gold.”

Photos of his fields portray a lush, emerald green stand of corn with the gift of clear streams of irrigation water running between the solid stalks. When it came to equipment, Wessels was known to be conservative but progressive, keeping what he owned well cared for from season to season. He enjoyed modernizing as well through the years. And, he was committed to doing things right.

Maxine said he always had time for everyone, “He was enthused to share the farm with people. He could always take time to stop and visit. People were important to him.”

During World War II, Dave was drafted and sent to fight in the North African campaign. When he returned home, Maxine said he was silent about his service and simply returned to work in the fields.

Wessels felt strongly about agriculture. He spoke about that commitment most through actions, not words. He left his final gift in that silent style but with a firm vision, to leave behind a “living story” about the importance of the American Farmer. He left the opportunity to tell a broader story too, reminding the world what the planting of those first pioneer seeds meant for the human race in the past, present and beyond.

Upon his death, Wessels left land and a substantial amount of money for the establishment of a living history farm with the intent to remember the earlier days of farming – specifically back in the 1920s – so today’s and future generations will understand how agriculture came to be the backbone of this county’s economy as well as of the state of Nebraska.

With the funds and land he left behind, the Wessels board of directors and countless volunteers have worked to make David’s dream a reality – physically creating the farm and making improvements and additions along the way.

The Wessels house is a focal point of the historic attraction. There is also the historic barn, the Thayer Lutheran church that was moved here a number of years ago, the old one-room school and so much more.

Q: Recently, there was extensive replacement work done at the stop lights at the intersection of David Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. What had to be done?

A: If you remember, the old traffic lights simply hung from wires and cables – which created damage and hazards because of the wind.

The traffic lights are now mounted on substantial structures that can withstand wind and inclement weather.

Q: When the TransCanada people were here in York County, trying to shove down all our throats all their propaganda about the Keystone XL pipeline, they kept saying it and their other Keystone pipeline were the safest in the world and of all time. We didn’t believe it then and I certainly don’t believe it now especially since their Keystone pipeline had a massive spill this past week. Can you tell us the extent of that spill, in case someone missed this story about what happened in Kansas?

A: According to the Associated Press, an oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas, this week, is the “largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.”

Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday estimated the spill on the Keystone system at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred.

After a drop in pressure on the pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, the company said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night. Oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

Zack Pistora, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club in Kansas, noted the spill in his state was larger than all of the 22 previous spills combined on the Keystone pipeline, which began operations in 2010.

“This is going to be months, maybe even years before we get the full handle on this disaster and know the extent of the damage and get it all cleaned up,” he said.

In September 2013, a Tesoro Corp. pipeline in North Dakota ruptured and spilled 20,600 barrels, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. The company, which worked to recover oil for years but only recovered a fraction of the spill, said that a lightning strike may have caused that break.

A more expensive spill happened in July 2010, when an Enbridge Inc. pipeline in Michigan ruptured and spilled more than 20,000 barrels into Talmadge Creek and the Kalamazoo River. Hundreds of homes and businesses were evacuated and federal regulators later ordered Enbridge to dredge the contaminated sediment from the river.

The Keystone pipeline's previous largest spill came in 2017, when more than 6,500 barrels were spilled near Amherst, South Dakota, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report released last year. The second largest happened in 2019 near Edinburg, North Dakota, when it leaked 4,515 barrels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said there were no known effects yet on drinking water wells or the public in connection with this week's spill, and the oil didn't move from the creek to larger waterways. No evacuations were ordered because the break occurred in rural pastureland, according to Randy Hubbard, the Washington County Emergency Management coordinator.

TC Energy said it had set up environmental monitoring at the site, including around-the-clock air quality monitoring.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment,” a company statement said.

Junior Roop, the sexton of a cemetery near the spill site, said people could smell the oil in town.

“It was about like driving by a refinery,” he said.

The spill was 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of Washington, the county seat of about 1,100 residents. Paul Stewart, an area farmer, said part of it was contained on his land using yellow booms and a dam of dirt. The spill occurred in Mill Creek, which flows into the Little Blue River.

The Little Blue feeds the Big Blue River, which flows into Tuttle Creek Lake, north of Manhattan, home of Kansas State University. The EPA said the oil did not affect the Little Blue.

Chris Pannbacker said the pipeline runs through her family's farm. She and her husband drove north of their farmhouse and across a bridge over Mill Creek.

“We looked at it from both sides, and it was black on both sides,” said Pannbacker, a reporter for the Marysville Advocate newspaper.

Q: Can you name some famous people from Nebraska?

A: Astronaut Clayton Anderson was born in Omaha in 1959.

Dancer and actor Fred Astaire was born in Omaha in 1899.

Professional baseball player Wade Boggs was born in Omaha in 1958.

Actor Marlon Brando was born in Omaha in 1924.

Renowned businessman and philanthropist Warren Buffet was born in Omaha in 1930.

Comedian, actor and television host Johnny Carson was raised in Norfolk.

Celebrated frontier author Willa Cather lived in Nebraska from the age of nine.

Television host Dick Cavett was born in 1936 in Gibbon.

Former vice-president of the United States, Dick Cheney, was born in Lincoln in 1941.

Crazy Horse, an Ogala Lakota Sioux warrior, was imprisoned and killed in 1877 in what is now Nebraska following the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Mannheim Steamroller musician Chip Davis moved to Omaha in the 1970s.

Adam DeVine, actor and comedian, graduated from Millard South High School in Omaha in 2002.

Actor David Boyle was born in Omaha in 1929.

Academy Award-winning actor Henry Fonda was born in 1905 in Grand Island.

Former United States President Gerald Ford was born in Omaha in 1913.

Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was born in Omaha in 1935.

Professional wrestler Gorgeous George was born in Butte in 1915.

TB and movie actress Marg Helgenberger was born in Fremont in 1958.

Author and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, was born in Tilden in 1911.

Actress Emily Kinney was born in Wayne in 1985.

Emmy-award winning actress Swoosie Kurtz was born in Omaha in 1944.

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy was born in Pawnee City in 1963.

Musician Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes was born in Omaha in 1980.

Legendary football player, Cornhuskers football coach and politician, Tom Osborne, was born in Hastings in 1937.

Director and Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Alexander Payne, was born in Omaha in 1961.

Andy Roddick, a retired professional tennis player, was born in Omaha in 1982.

Author and screenwriter Nicholas Sparks was born in Omaha in 1965.

Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank was born in Lincoln in 1974.