Wonderline -- Readers ask about Wessels Christmas, campers, bridge

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Why wasn’t the Wessels Living History Farm decorated for Christmas this year? And why weren’t any Christmas-related events held there, at all this year? In the past, the Wessels Farm has looked so beautiful for Christmas – this year, there wasn’t even a bow on the fence. And it seemed like in the past, December was the busiest month out there. There are a lot of us who would like to know.

A: Wessels Director Lesley Steider said, “Regrettably, Christmas on the farm was cancelled due to budget shortfalls and lack of volunteers. We are always taking donations and If anyone would like to volunteer at the farm, we would love to have them! Also a factor was lack of interest. In the last two years we haven’t gotten enough visitors to justify the cost of being open.”

Q: A while back, a guy wrote in to the Wonderline – from out of state – who was looking for some sort of a diagram pertaining to a camper that someone around here might have. It had to do with an old King of the Road model. I might have some information. Can you run that question again so I can confirm if I can help? Thanks!

A: This is the Wonderline question as submitted: “I am from Ennis, Montana and I own a 2006 King of the Road Fifth Wheel which was manufactured there in York, Nebraska by a subsidiary of Chief Industries, Grand Island, Nebraska. Chief terminated KOR manufacturing RVs in 2007. I am trying to secure a wiring diagram for my old Fifth Wheel and hope there might be some old KOR employees who might be able to give me some leads on whom to contact to secure such wiring diagram. The main trouble is with my electrical suburban water heater in the fifth wheel.”

If the reader has information they want to convey along, they can contact the Wonderline and we will provide the contact information.

Q: When will the Blackburn Bridge be replaced?

A: The work has been tentatively scheduled for January. It will likely take about six months to complete.

Q: Is the Holthus Field House open to the public, for walking? If so, during what hours and on what days?

A: We aren’t sure.

York University staff members are currently out for the holiday so we weren’t able to reach anyone.

We did ask this question last winter and the winters before.

The field house was closed to the public during the pandemic and it remained closed to the public last winter because it was being avidly used by students.

We will ask staff members when they return from the Christmas/New Year holiday.

Q: There is an empty old house across the street from my mine.

It appears the ownership has changed and they cleaned it up a little bit, but it’s still got problems.

My issue now is that it appears the people who own it are showing up once a week and hauling garbage into it. It looks like they are bringing garbage from somewhere else and then just throwing the bags inside the empty house.

Now, I get it, if they want to fill a house they own completely to the ceiling with garbage, I guess that’s their choice. I don’t understand it, but I do realize they have the right to do what they want with their property.

What I do worry about is what it will be like when it warms up and there is garbage rotting in that house.

Is that against the law?

A: Section 16-2 of the municipal code for the City of York says: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep in, on, or about any dwelling house, building or premises in the city, any decayed vegetable or animal substance, garbage or refuse matter or any substance that may be injurious to the public health or offensive to the residents or inhabitants of the vicinity unless the same is kept in receptacles provided therefore.”

Q: My neighbors have had broken down vehicles in front of their house for a long time, in York. The vehicles never move. Is that legal?

A: Section 36-288 of the city’s municipal code says that it is unlawful for any person to leave unattended on any street in the city any disabled vehicle, which is not able to move on its own power. It’s the owner’s responsibility to have the vehicle towed. If not, the police department can order that it be moved and then the owner is required to pay for the towing and the subsequent impoundment.

If there is a problem with a broken-down vehicle sitting on a street, the reader can call the police department.

Q: How much does the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball weigh? Have they always “dropped the ball” on New Year’s Eve?

A: It weighs 11,875 pounds.

When the first New Year’s Eve Ball was dropped in 1907, it was made of iron and wood, and weighed 700 pounds. The Ball has been lowered every year since 1907, with the exceptions of 1942 and 1943, when the ceremony was suspended due to the wartime “dimout” of lights in New York City.

Q: Has the new year always been celebrated in January and have there always been New Year’s celebrations?

A: The earliest recording of a new year celebration is believed to have been in Mesopotamia in 2000 B.C., and was celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox, in mid-March. A variety of other dates tied to the seasons were also used by various ancient cultures. The Egyptians, Phoenicians and Persians began their new year with the fall equinox and the Greeks celebrated it on the winter solstice.

The early Roman calendar designated March 1 as the new year. The calendar had just 10 months, beginning with March.

The first time the new year was celebrated on Jan. 1 was in Rome in 153 BC. The new year was moved from March to January because that was the beginning of the civil year.

In 46 BC, Julius Caesar introduced a new solar-based calendar that was a vast improvement on the ancient Roman calendar, which was a lunar system that had become wildly inaccurate over the years. The Julian calendar decreed that the new year would occur with Jan. 1, and it became the consistently observed start of the new year.